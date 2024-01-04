The latest revelations on the changes expected for the new generation of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max include a smaller Dynamic Island.

2024 has arrived and with it a greater amount of rumors about the next generation of iPhone.

It is expected to launch in September, and speculation has been circulating for some time about the future of Apple's product and what new it could bring. Between new chips and a new dedicated button it was also said that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have larger screens than previous models, and it seems that the Cupertino company can reduce the size of Dynamic Island to increase the screen-to-body ratio on both 'Pro' models. Now a new series of renderings shows us the potential aesthetic changes expected for this year's top of the range, along with other updates. We discuss these details, while also showing some depictions based on the leaks and rumors circulating. See also Forza Horizon 5 has surpassed 34 million players

Dimensions that matter up to a certain point The latest renderings showing the back and the camera module The YouTube channel AppleTrack provided a detailed account of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, starting with the displays. After several years, Apple will finally increase the panel dimensions of both models: iPhone 15 Pro had a 6.1-inch screen, while iPhone 16 Pro will go up to 6.3 inches.

With the iPhone 16 Pro Max, however, a 6.9-inch display is expected, up from the 6.7 inches of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. A related change concerns the reduction in size of the Dynamic Island. In some previous renderings, the iPhone 16 Pro showed a front punch-hole cutout, a design that Apple appears to have tested.

There's a chance that the Dynamic Island will be scaled down to the size of the hole, but the past history of iPhone launches teaches us that Apple usually keeps the same design for a few years before introducing something radically different. See also Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is shown in a new Story Trailer The biggest advantage of a larger smartphone is that it includes enough space to incorporate a larger battery.

However, this may not be the case, with Apple it seems not ready yet to follow the example of competitors in this area.

Unfortunately, at least for the iPhone 16 Pro, the proposed prototype battery was listed with a capacity of 3,355 mAhmarking a modest 2.48 percent increase over the current 3,274 mAh cell.