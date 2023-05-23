Every year is celebrated hot sale in the different digital purchase media, a time when the most popular stores offer quite striking discounts to users looking to buy products at unbeatable prices. For that same reason, we will give you the most specific information around these dates so that you do not miss out on the best discounts.

As every year, the event will start from the next May 29 o’clock at midnight, and the conclusion will be the June 6 at 12:59 a.m.. During all that time there will be several establishments with interesting promotions. What is worth mentioning, almost everything will be available exclusively on the internet portals of each company.

Here is a list of some participating companies:

– Amazon Mexico

–Elektra

– Sam’s Club

–Walmart

–Coppel

– Iron Palace

–Office Depot

–OfficeMax

–Nike

–Adidas

–Telcel

–Samsung

– Line

– Aurrera Winery

– The Home Depot

– MacStore

– Free market

–Sony

– Claro-Shop

–Sanborns

–Costco

–Huawei

Remember that all this starts on May 29 first thing in the morning. Here at Atomix we will be sharing the best in video games, technology and more.

Via: hot sale

Editor’s note: Hopefully there are interesting discounts in terms of video games, since there are some that are necessary to have in the collection. We’ll see if it’s worth it, or they only inflate prices days before to lower them on the day of the promotion to their original figure.