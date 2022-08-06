Who is the top scorer? The best passer? The country with the most victories? The most sanctioned player? all these unusual statistics are yet to be known before the 2022 edition begins in Qatar. So, if you want to educate yourself or show off during an evening with friends, here are the eleven most significant figures in the history of world Cup.
By this statistic, two countries already share the laurels. So much Germany and Brazil played 109 matches of the World Cup. Two of the most crowned countries are logically the most visible in official matches. Who will take the lead in Qatar?
As the Verdeamarela shirt shows, Brazil he won the World Cup five times. It was in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Behind us we have Germany and Italy both tied with four victories. France has “only” two gold trophies to its credit.
In 16 games, Miroslav Close he scored 24 goals for Germany. He is the top scorer in the history of the World Cup. The only active player in the top 10 is Thomas Müller with 10 goals. We will find 5 Germans in the top 13 of the ranking.
Argentine legend Diego Maradona is the best passer in World Cup history. The albiceleste genius distributed eight assists in 21 games played. Thomas Müller remains the only active player capable of overtaking him with 6 in 16 games.
Brazil it simply appeared in every World Cup final stage since its launch in 1930, making it 21 appearances. Germany was excluded from the 1930 and 1950 editions and has “only” 19 participations.
France is at 15 if we start with the comparison.
Logically, the five times crowned country is the most successful in competition with 73 wins. This makes a 67% success rate in the World Cup for the Seleção. The Brazilians have already won 11 games in a row in their MDL history between 2002 and 2006.
Total, Brazil it also chained 13 consecutive peaks without the slightest defeat between 1954 and 1966. It is the only country that won the tournament, winning all its matches in 2002. It is also the nation that scored the most goals in a final (5 in 1958 against Sweden).
Germany: close with 16 goals
Brazil: Ronaldo with 15 goals
France: Just Fontaine with 13 goals
Hungary: Sandor Kochsis with 11 goals
England: Gany Lineker with 10 goals
Argentina: Gabriel Batistuta with 10 goals
Peru: Theophilus Cubillas with 10 goals
Poland: Grzegorz Lato with 10 goals
Spain: David Villa with 9 goals
Italy: Christian Vieri with 9 goals
Portugal: Eusebius with 9 goals
Uruguay: oscar miguez with 8 goals
Holland: Johnny Rep with 7 goals
Croatia: Davor Sucker with 6 goals
Bulgaria: Hristo Stoitchkov with 6 goals
Russia: Oleg Salenko with 6 goals
Colombia: James Rodriguez with 6 goals
No player has the unfortunate distinction of having scored multiple times against his own team. Players mexicans, meanwhile, four times each; record. France six times he took advantage of the clumsiness of his adversaries.
Of the 52 games with a “CSC”, seven ended in wins for the team that scored the own goal, and eight ended in draws.
As for yellow cards, it is coffee who holds the current record with 6 yellow cards in 20 games played at CDM.
On the expulsion side, it is our unfortunate Zinedine Zidane who is tied with Rigobert Songwith two red each.
As for the nations, Argentina is the most aggressive with the record of the two pendants: 88 yellow and 9 red.
Another German, this time it’s Lothar Matthaus with 25 matches played in five different World Cups. Then we will find the top scorer, Miroslav Klose with 24 games and then Paolo Maldini with 23.
On the French side, it is Fabien Barthez and Thierry Henry who hold the current record with 17 goals each.
In terms of minutes on the pitch, Maldini wins the trophy with 2,217 min.
