Total, Brazil it also chained 13 consecutive peaks without the slightest defeat between 1954 and 1966. It is the only country that won the tournament, winning all its matches in 2002. It is also the nation that scored the most goals in a final (5 in 1958 against Sweden).

Brazil: Ronaldo with 15 goals

France: Just Fontaine with 13 goals

Hungary: Sandor Kochsis with 11 goals

England: Gany Lineker with 10 goals

Argentina: Gabriel Batistuta with 10 goals

Peru: Theophilus Cubillas with 10 goals

Poland: Grzegorz Lato with 10 goals

Spain: David Villa with 9 goals

Italy: Christian Vieri with 9 goals

Portugal: Eusebius with 9 goals

Uruguay: oscar miguez with 8 goals

Holland: Johnny Rep with 7 goals

Croatia: Davor Sucker with 6 goals

Bulgaria: Hristo Stoitchkov with 6 goals

Russia: Oleg Salenko with 6 goals

Colombia: James Rodriguez with 6 goals

Of the 52 games with a “CSC”, seven ended in wins for the team that scored the own goal, and eight ended in draws.

On the expulsion side, it is our unfortunate Zinedine Zidane who is tied with Rigobert Songwith two red each.

As for the nations, Argentina is the most aggressive with the record of the two pendants: 88 yellow and 9 red.

On the French side, it is Fabien Barthez and Thierry Henry who hold the current record with 17 goals each.

In terms of minutes on the pitch, Maldini wins the trophy with 2,217 min.