On Sunday 8 October Cantù will host the 6th edition of the Il Lombardia Enel Green Power Gran Fondo, one of the most important races at the end of the season. The test will take place the day after Il Lombardia, the last of the five classic monuments. Along the route (109.4 km and 1,700 m of altitude difference) participants will face the climbs of Colma di Sormano (including the Wall) and Madonna del Ghisallo. Vincenzo Nibali, two-time winner of the Giro di Lombardia (2015 and 2017), will be present at the start. Registrations still open on the site gfilombardia.it