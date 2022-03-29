Once again Liga MX and MLS join forces again to participate in a competitive tournament that will draw attention to the quality of the participating clubs. The Generations Cup is back and it will be a youth tournament to be played between clubs from both competitions and others of international stature.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The contest will feature the participation of 80 professional academies from 10 countries, which will be distributed among four continents with their U-15 and U-17 categories, respectively. The 28 Major League Soccer clubs will participate with their inferiors in this category and the matches will be played at the Toyota Soccer Center.
There will be 40 clubs in total, divided into 10 groups of 4 participants for each age category. Each squad will play three group stage matches to determine the qualified teams for the next round.
In total there will be 16 teams that will get their ticket to the next phase, where they will be eliminated in single-game and direct elimination matches. Likewise, the time of each match will be 60 minutes, divided into two 30-minute halves.
Under-17 clubs
Under-15 clubs
The tournament will begin next Saturday, April 9, and will last for 8 days, ending on Sunday, April 17.
On the other hand, the prizes will be for the champion of the two generations, as well as recognition for the best player and the best goalkeeper.
You can enjoy each of the matches through Youtube and Twitch.
On the other hand, Fred Lipka, who serves as vice president of the MLS youth teams, commented that it is a good opportunity to introduce the new generation of ‘stars’ in the competition.
“The Generation adidas Cup provides the platform to introduce and showcase the new generation of stars from the MLS academies and top clubs around the world,” he said in an interview.
Likewise, it is noteworthy that in 2019 the Seattle Sounders U-17 team was proclaimed champion for the first time in MLS history and since 2014, by beating Valencia by the slightest difference.
#Generations #Cup #Liga #MLS #play
Leave a Reply