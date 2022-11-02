Less than 20 days before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA 23 will have a new update, now, corresponding to the World Cup, which will also be available in the new edition of the video game.
What does the update consist of?
For this edition, EA Sports has decided that the ‘gamers’ can play the World Cup in Qatar on the console, with the option of choosing the team of their choice, where you can choose the Tricolor to take them to the long-awaited fifth game and to the great end, and the best, all for free.
This update will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Play Station 5, Xbox One, PC Play Station 4 and FIFA Mobile consoles. Also, another point to note is that you can customize the game and choose the teams that will go to the World Cup, that is, Colombia, Paraguay, Norway, among others, will be available with their respective stars.
When will the update be available?
EA Sports has revealed that the update in the game will be for November 8, this only for FIFA Mobile gamers; for its part, for the rest of the consoles it will be a day later, the launch being on the 9th of the same month,
Finally, the Ultimate Team will also have modifications regarding this topic, since you will be able to find 30 legends for this modality.
#free #update #Qatar #World #Cup #FIFA
Leave a Reply