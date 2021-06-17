The first three places in the hexagonal would go to the World Cup directly; while the fourth would play a play-off against the winner of the other tie of Concacaf, with the objective of defining the selection that plays the intercontinental playoff, corresponding to the half ticket awarded by the FIFA for the World Cup.

two. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Concacaf announced that there would be a change in the format, because there was not enough time to improve the positions in the FIFA ranking of the national teams.

There came the new system with two rounds prior to the new final octagonal. The five best-seeded teams in the FIFA ranking entered the octagonal from the beginning; while from the 6th to the 35th they played qualifying rounds to determine the last three members of the new final phase.