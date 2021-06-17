The last two places were defined for the final octagonal of Concacaf, tournament that will serve to classify the best teams in the area to the World Cup Qatar 2022, which will be the last with 32 participants before its expansion in 2026.
This will be the first edition in which the last qualifying round of Concacaf for the world Cup is disputed between eight participants, since previously it was called ‘Final Hex‘, because they only classified six selections in search of the three and a half tickets that the FIFA for the world.
Here is everything you need to know about the new format imposed by the Concacaf and that due to the pandemic by the COVID-19 it suffered modifications in the calendar and system.
Probably the most common question at this point is regarding the change of classification, since the classification system was suddenly modified and the ranking was chosen FIFA to determine the participants of the final rounds.
The reason for the octagonal is explained in two specific points, always with the aim of removing the burden of matches from the best-placed teams in the FIFA ranking:
1. In July 2019, Concacaf announced that the World Cup qualification would change to Qatar 2022. The final hexagonal would remain, but these six selections would be defined by the position in the FIFA ranking; while the rest of the countries in the area (from 7th to 35th) would play another tie.
The first three places in the hexagonal would go to the World Cup directly; while the fourth would play a play-off against the winner of the other tie of Concacaf, with the objective of defining the selection that plays the intercontinental playoff, corresponding to the half ticket awarded by the FIFA for the World Cup.
two. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Concacaf announced that there would be a change in the format, because there was not enough time to improve the positions in the FIFA ranking of the national teams.
There came the new system with two rounds prior to the new final octagonal. The five best-seeded teams in the FIFA ranking entered the octagonal from the beginning; while from the 6th to the 35th they played qualifying rounds to determine the last three members of the new final phase.
The system is identical to the final hex, only with two more selections.
Will be a tie in which all countries will face each other twice, once as a local and once as a visitor, to dispute 14 matches in total each team.
Through a point system, with goal difference as the first tiebreaker criterion, The three teams that qualify directly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup will be defined; while the fourth place will play an intercontinental playoff against another confederation not yet defined.
1. Mexico
2. United States
3. Costa Rica
4. Jamaica
5. Honduras
6. El Salvador
7. Canada
8. Panama
The qualifiers will be played on five different but consecutive FIFA dates, between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022:
1st – SEPTEMBER 2021:
Thursday 2 / SEP / 2021
Canada vs Honduras
El Salvador vs United States
Panama vs Costa Rica
Mexico vs Jamaica
Sunday 5 / SEP / 2021
United States vs Canada
El Salvador vs Honduras
Costa Rica vs Mexico
Jamaica vs Panama
Wednesday 8 / SEP / 2021
Canada vs El Salvador
Honduras vs United States
Panama vs Mexico
Costa Rica vs Jamaica
2nd – OCTOBER 2021:
Thursday 7 / OCT / 2021
Mexico vs Canada
Honduras vs Costa Rica
El Salvador vs Canada
USA vs Jamaica
Sunday 10 / OCT / 2021
Jamaica vs Canada
Mexico vs Honduras
Costa Rica vs El Salvador
Panama vs United States
Wednesday 13 / OCT / 2021
Canada vs Panama
Honduras vs Jamaica
El Salvador vs Mexico
United States vs Costa Rica
3rd – NOVEMBER 2021:
No definite date:
Canada vs Costa Rica
Honduras vs Panama
El Salvador vs Jamaica
United States vs Mexico
No definite date:
Canada vs Mexico
Costa Rica vs Honduras
Panama vs El Salvador
Jamaica vs United States
4th – JANUARY 2022:
Thursday 27 / JAN / 2022
Honduras vs Canada
United States vs El Salvador
Costa Rica vs Panama
Jamaica vs Mexico
Sunday 30 / JAN / 2022
Canada vs United States
Honduras vs El Salvador
Mexico vs Costa Rica
Panama vs Jamaica
Wednesday 2 / FEB / 2022
El Salvador vs Canada
United States vs Honduras
Mexico vs Panama
Jamaica vs Costa Rica
5th – MARCH 2022:
Thursday 24 / MAR / 2022
Costa Rica vs Canada
Panama vs Honduras
Jamaica vs El Salvador
Mexico vs United States
Sunday 27 / MAR / 2022
Canada vs Jamaica
Honduras vs Mexico
El Salvador vs Costa Rica
United States vs Panama
Wednesday 30 / MAR / 2022
Panama vs Canada
Jamaica vs Honduras
Mexico vs El Salvador
Costa Rica vs United States
INTERCONTINENTAL REPECHAFT:
JUNE 2 (ONE WAY) and JUNE 7 (RETURN)
