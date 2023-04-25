Surely you already saw in some social network the dovecote that will be selling cinemex to celebrate the re-release of the film Back To The Future in the shape of the iconic time machine that Doc Brown built using a DeLorean.

well now cinemex shared more details of this article that fans of the 1985 film are looking forward to through his official Instagram account. According to the publication on April 27, people who have their Special Guest card will have access to the exclusive pre-sale, while on April 28 the popcorn will be on sale to the general public.

Another important fact is that the DeLoreanwill not reach all complexes cinemexBecause it is a very limited edition. It will cost $649 MXN to buy a large popcorn and two soft drinks and $599 MXN if you only want the large popcorn.

Tickets to see any of the three films of Back To The Future They are already on sale through the app. But the DeLorean popcorn will only be found in the following complexes cinemex:

Texcoco Gate

Galleries

Real

Plaza Bella Coacalco

cuautla

Golden Square Puebla

Solesta

Farmhouse

Texcoco

Saint Stephen

Atana Lindavista

Ventura Walk

loreto

manacar

square Q

lerma

tlalpan

green hills

Telmex Center

Tlalnepantla Square

Antara

the beam

Tlahuac

Waterhole

Tecamac

Saint Anthony

Center Portal

Patriotism

Cetram 4 Ways

Saint Matthew

Via San Juan

Star Hills Portal

Maq Point

santin

Coapa Meadow

Patio Tollocan

claveria

Vallejo Portal

Bugambilia Square

Sahagun City

cuicuilco

insurgent square

Aztec City

Santa Fe

E World

delta park

Aragon

Lindavista Square

University

tulancingo

Oceania meeting

Tenayuca

reform 222

Park Plaza Platinum

Coapa

izcalli

east square

iztapalapa

Chalco

big south

Galleries Tlaxcala

Chimalhuacan

Tezontle

Felix Cuevas Platinum

Atlacomulco

Puebla Triangle

Town Square Metepec

Artz Pedregal

World E Platinum

Puebla Esplanade

Artz Pedregal Platinum

Cuernavaca Forum

Pachuca Esplanade

Patio Revolution Platinum

Delta Platinum Park

Market Interlomas

Market Galleries Insurgentes

Platinum Peaches

Center

San Francisco

Via: instagram