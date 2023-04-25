Surely you already saw in some social network the dovecote that will be selling cinemex to celebrate the re-release of the film Back To The Future in the shape of the iconic time machine that Doc Brown built using a DeLorean.
well now cinemex shared more details of this article that fans of the 1985 film are looking forward to through his official Instagram account. According to the publication on April 27, people who have their Special Guest card will have access to the exclusive pre-sale, while on April 28 the popcorn will be on sale to the general public.
Another important fact is that the DeLoreanwill not reach all complexes cinemexBecause it is a very limited edition. It will cost $649 MXN to buy a large popcorn and two soft drinks and $599 MXN if you only want the large popcorn.
Tickets to see any of the three films of Back To The Future They are already on sale through the app. But the DeLorean popcorn will only be found in the following complexes cinemex:
Texcoco Gate
Galleries
Real
Plaza Bella Coacalco
cuautla
Golden Square Puebla
Solesta
Farmhouse
Texcoco
Saint Stephen
Atana Lindavista
Ventura Walk
loreto
manacar
square Q
lerma
tlalpan
green hills
Telmex Center
Tlalnepantla Square
Antara
the beam
Tlahuac
Waterhole
Tecamac
Saint Anthony
Center Portal
Patriotism
Cetram 4 Ways
Saint Matthew
Via San Juan
Star Hills Portal
Maq Point
santin
Coapa Meadow
Patio Tollocan
claveria
Vallejo Portal
Bugambilia Square
Sahagun City
cuicuilco
insurgent square
Aztec City
Santa Fe
E World
delta park
Aragon
Lindavista Square
University
tulancingo
Oceania meeting
Tenayuca
reform 222
Park Plaza Platinum
Coapa
izcalli
east square
iztapalapa
Chalco
big south
Galleries Tlaxcala
Chimalhuacan
Tezontle
Felix Cuevas Platinum
Atlacomulco
Puebla Triangle
Town Square Metepec
Artz Pedregal
World E Platinum
Puebla Esplanade
Artz Pedregal Platinum
Cuernavaca Forum
Pachuca Esplanade
Patio Revolution Platinum
Delta Platinum Park
Market Interlomas
Market Galleries Insurgentes
Platinum Peaches
Center
San Francisco
