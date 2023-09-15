In the state of Kerala, located in southern India, sDrastic measures were taken this week in an effort to curb the spread of the Nipah virus, which has claimed the lives of two people. This is the fourth Nipah outbreak in the region since 2018 and has led to the closure of some schools and offices.

(You may be interested: India closes schools and offices in a state due to a deadly virus).

Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed Reuters that Human testing is underway as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus. Additionally, experts are collecting fluid samples in forested areas that are considered possible hotspots for spread.

What is Nipah virus?

The virus was identified in 1998.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus that It is transmitted primarily from animals to people, and occasionally from person to person or through contaminated food. It was first identified in 1998 during an outbreak in pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore.

Fruit bats of the family Pteropodidae, particularly species of the genus Pteropus, are the natural hosts of Nipah virus, although they do not appear to develop the disease.

What are the symptoms?

The virus belongs to the family of diseases transmitted by bats, known as henipaviruses.

Symptoms of Nipah virus infection range from asymptomatic to severe respiratory illness or fatal encephalitis. Initial symptoms include fever, headaches, myalgias, vomiting and sore throat, followed by neurological symptoms and acute encephalitis. Atypical pneumonia and severe respiratory problems may occur in some cases.

The estimated mortality rate varies between 40% and 75%, depending on the local capacity for epidemiological surveillance and clinical care.

(You may be interested: Seoul views the possible arms agreement between Pyongyang and Moscow with great concern).

How is it transmitted?

In the initial outbreaks in Malaysia and Singapore, Most human infections originated from direct contact with sick pigs or their contaminated secretions. Transmission is believed to have occurred through respiratory droplets or contact with nasopharyngeal secretions or tissues from sick pigs.

In Bangladesh and India, The primary source of infection is believed to have been consumption of fruits or fruit products contaminated with urine or saliva from infected bats. There are no studies confirming the duration of the virus in body fluids or in the environment, especially in fruit.

Additionally, limited human-to-human transmission has been observed in subsequent outbreaks in Bangladesh and India, primarily among family members and caregivers of infected patients.

How is it treated?

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for Nipah virus infection, although it is a WHO research and development priority.. Intensive supportive treatment is recommended for severe respiratory and neurological complications.

In the past, there have been significant outbreaks, such as the one in 1998 in Malaysia and Singapore, which caused more than 100 deaths and infected almost 300 people. The virus has since spread over thousands of miles, with outbreaks in India and Bangladesh in 2001 resulting in 62 deaths out of 91 cases. Kerala, India, has experienced outbreaks in 2018, 2019 and 2021, and is considered one of the world’s highest risk areas for bat-borne virus outbreaks, according to a Reuters investigation in May.

More news

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación de Argentina, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.