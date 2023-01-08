Last Saturday, January 7, in the afternoon, some photographs of a children’s party with an organized crime theme went viral. The bomb exploded when it was learned that the party was organized for the son of the Cruz Azul defender. Julio Cesar Dominguez. In the images and videos, gotcha guns and clothing with cartel caps can be seen.
The videos of the party were published by the son of the ‘Tasting’ Dominguez on their social networks, like the rest of the guests who were mostly colleagues of the son of the central defender who is enrolled in the basic forces of Cruz Azul.
As expected, the social networks burst with repudiation and indignation when the lack of awareness of the sky captain to such a sensitive issue that Mexico is going through was evident and that just a couple of days ago another unfortunate milestone had occurred in the State of Sinaloa where several people lost their lives and many others went through unfortunate moments.
Once social networks were invaded by criticism of the footballer, the sky-blue youth squad offered an apology on his social networks about the situation.
“To public opinion: Through this medium, I offer a sincere apology for the images disseminated on my social networks in relation to a children’s party. I recognize that these do not contribute to creating a better impression of Mexico and that neither I nor my family, we promote or justify any type of violence. We are people who promote sport in the new generations, in addition to the values and principles of an exemplary institution, such as the Cruz Azul Soccer Club”
– Julio Cesar Dominguez.
Until now, neither the club nor the MX League have spoken about the situation, while the ‘Tasting’ Dominguez He is part of the Máquina squad that is concentrated on the border before the match against Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium, in what will be the debut of the sky-blue team in Clausura 2023.
The thing does not stop there, since the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) will investigate the player for advocating violence and could also receive a sanction by the Celestial Machine.
