With the World Cup fever beginning to fade little by little, after the title that the Argentine team won against France in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, little by little football is returning in different parts of the world and in the champion country it will not be the exception, although at the beginning it will be outside the Argentine Republic.
It is that between Boca and Racing they will play the final between the winner of the LPF 2022 and the best of the annual table in Abu Dhabialthough there will be a modification of the day because the Sports Council of the capital of the United Arab Emirates asked the authorities of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to bring it one day earlier than the originally agreed date.
The date stipulated for said match was January 21: however, the organizing authorities in the United Arab Emirates they asked the AFA to move forward to January 20, and in the absence of official confirmation since they must have the final OK from the club leaders, everything indicates that they will say yes and comply with the request requested. Schedule? 7:30 p.m. in the United Arab Emirates (1:30 p.m. in Argentina).
After playing the remembered final for the Champions Trophy in San Luis, Boca and Racing will face each other again in a definition, in a trophy that still has no name, since this 2023 will be its first edition.
Through his Twitter account, Rashid Garcia explained all the details:Diego sign your contract with Fujairahat your side and between the intermediaries, is mohammed Naggar, Egyptian, his translator and trusted man during the last 10 years in the UAE”, he began by narrating. And he continued: “That contract with Fujairah It would mark the end of the stay of the 10 in the Emirates. The one absent in the previous photo is morla and that will be key in what is to come”.
“The small table of AFA at the table of Maradona in Dubai. The faces are familiar: Angelici Y Wall on one side, Russian Y White of the other. Promises emerge for DAM that would never be fulfilled. But it is not the only thing that arises”, indicated Rashid Garcia. But the story where the president of racing, who began to do business with the Arab sheikhs did not stop there. As he did not stop, nor did they stop using the image of Diego Maradona. “After that meal there is a meeting and a subsequent joint trip to Bahrain. The AFA entourage, among which was also Toviggino -selfie-, meet the aforementioned mohammed Already Bader Harib (Photo with Pfaff), another “round” of Diego in search of opportunities. And he will find them, ”explained the journalist.
“With morla in Baires, Naggar Y Harib they had a free hand to offer themselves as liaisons and strategize with AFA. The lawyer’s subsequent arrival in Dubai put all this on the cold side again. But the relationship had begun and would end up taking hold after Diego’s death. Now without Pelusa, but even having been him, as always, who opened all the doors, Naggar travels to Buenos Aires and meets again with AFA, but this time there was someone else. The well-known businessman William Tofoniwho had already started a new business with AFA. Another one of the many, ”he explained. Rashid Garcia. But this is only a review of the ties that were forged by different names linked to the Argentine Football Association, who are the ones who make the decisions about what happens in our country in relation to the world of baseball. There’s still more.
“The omnipresence of Maradona in the commercial project AFA–Tofoni can be seen in this fragment of the video presentation of the AFA-FTI school in Ajman, also the United Arab Emirates. His image is a 100% effective magnet to attract young clients-soccer players-students ”, was the last thing he detailed. Rashid Ali Garcia regarding the backstage of shady deals. And more details were known about what will be the Super Cup Argentina what racing will dispute before Mouth in United Arab Emirates.
“The birth of the Super Cup Argentina in Abu Dhabi is the brainchild of Naggarwho is also an employee of the Argentine embassy in the Emirates, and Haribwho is also an employee of the Dubai Sports Council. They provided the contacts acting as intermediaries so that, in June of this year, the agreement between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (read Sports Council as “sports ministry”) through his head, Aref Al-Awani -photo- and the AFA”, highlighted the journalist. And after so much mystery, within the agreement that was signed, the reason why Patronage will not travel to Abu Dhabi to play against Mouthand yes it will racing.
There will be 1 million dollars at stake: each club for playing the match will receive 250,000 USD. The winner will keep 500,000 extras.
