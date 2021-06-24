Although a large part of the soccer public is focused on both the 2021 Copa América in Brazil and the Eurocopa, national team tournaments that are currently being played, the Argentine soccer pass market does not stop and Boca Juniors is no exception.
Is that the whole “Xeneize”, which suffered the significant loss of Carlos Tevez, captain and benchmark who seriously analyzes the possibility of retiring from professional football after a career full of successes, needs to incorporate in search of the long-awaited Copa Libertadores de América, and has already begun to do so. Let’s review.
While waiting for the arrival of more reinforcements, Boca has made four additions: the forward arrived first Nicolas Orsini, from Lanús, in exchange for a figure close to two million dollars for 50 percent of the economic rights.
Coming from Hurricane, landed the steering wheel Esteban Rolón and the striker Norberto Briasco: by the midfielder, the Boca Soccer Council made effective the rescission clause of 500 thousand dollars, while for the Armenian nationalized Argentine striker the blue and gold club put 3.5 M for 80% of the pass, signing a contract of four and a half years of validity.
For Marcelo weigandt, right back who stood out last season in LP gymnastics, Boca made use of the clause that allows him to return 6 months before the loan: he has already performed there repeatedly with the blue and gold jacket, and will return to have revenge, much more mature and experienced.
The players who will not continue in the “Xeneize” are the following: the aforementioned Carlos Tevez (analyzes the withdrawal), Esteban Andrada (sale to Monterrey, Mexico), Nicolas Capaldo (sold to Red Bull Salzburg of Austria) Mauro Zárate, Julio Buffarini, Leonardo Jara and Emmanuel Mas (free), and Franco Soldano (end of loan).
At the same time, Cristian Pavón, Agustín Obando and Gonzalo Maroni They are the players who have the most chances to emigrate: coach Miguel Ángel Russo will not take them into consideration for the starting team, so they will have to look for a new direction if they so wish.
Finally, those that must return and define continuity are the following: Jan Hurtado (Bragantino), Ezequiel Cañete (Union), Mauro Luna Diale (Union), Nazareno Solís (OFI Creta) and Gonzalo Lamardo (Cerro Largo).
The Peruvian right-back, who was left out of the Copa América by decision of coach Ricardo Gareca, already accepted the Xeneize proposal, but his club Rayo Vallecano achieved promotion to La Liga and will try to retain it: arduous negotiations are coming to define the future of the former Newell’s, who would arrive to fight for the position with Weigandt, before the exits of Buffarini and Jara.
Although Orsini has already arrived, Boca looks for another center forward, and all the cannons point to Franco Di Santo: in San Lorenzo they recognized an approach for their sale to Boca, and there is talk of a figure close to US $ 2,700,000 that would include a Xeneize footballer in the negotiation. The player is very interested that it can be done.
To close, Russo’s “Xeneize” also aims at a left back, where the main aim is Elijah Gomez, 27, with a successful present at Argentinos Juniors.
Although there was no formal offer yet, the idea is that Frank Fabra have jurisdiction before the departure of Emmanuel Mas, who on June 30 ends his contract and will be released. Will it be given?
