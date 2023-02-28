When asked about the future of the BatVerse, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new co-heads of DC Studios, responded positively. The stunning lineup of DC Universe movie trailer at a super-secret press conference this week now includes The Batman sequel. So on October 3, 2025, Robert Pattinson’s superhero will return in the new sequel of Batman 2.

The highly anticipated sequel’s release date was announced by Gunn, who also said that Reeves is currently working on his “Batman Crime Saga,” which includes the Colin Farrell spinoff series The Penguin, which will start filming next month.

It’s reassuring that things are continuing on track because the sequel was already targeting a 2025 release date following the Gunn-Safran appointment based on the movie trailer. Additionally, Safran confirmed that Batman wouldn’t be neglected in favor of the direction their other Batman-centered stories were taking, saying, “Batman is not a helpless little kid. Since DC is in charge of everything, we have a direct stake in Batman’s success, just as we do with everything else.”

How The Batman’s End Sets Up A Sequel for Batman-2?

The Riddler befriends the Joker in Arkham Asylum in the final scene of The Batman, hinting at a future partnership between the two villains in The Batman 2. Also, the entrance of the Court of Owls, a criminal organization made up of many of Gotham’s wealthiest residents, is perhaps hinted at in the Joker’s riddle. Though Gotham will be rebuilt, according to a voiceover from Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, the level of anarchy and corruption after Carmine Falcone’s passing will be unprecedented.

The Joker, played by Barry Keoghan, might return in The Batman 2. Although he only makes an appearance in The Batman’s pivotal moment, a deleted clip that was made public shows a 5-minute exchange between him and Batman. Since the scenario might have taken attention away from Paul Dano’s Riddler, it was decided not to include it in the movie. They were correct, as evidenced by Keoghan’s outstanding performance in the video.

The Joker, played by Keoghan, bears no resemblance to any of his predecessors and has the characteristic Joker laugh and a largely deformed face. However, more information about the supervillain from The Batman is beginning to emerge from the studios, which may signify that The Batman 2 may feature him prominently.

The Penguin, who served as Falcone’s right-hand man, might be a significant antagonist in the Batman sequel. Unlike Arkham Asylum, which would prepare viewers for a brand-new Joker, Penguin’s spinoff program may serve as a prelude to his plot in the sequel.

Is The Joker likely to be In The Batman-2?

The Joker is expected to feature in The Batman 2 because he appeared in the first film, The Batman. In a cut scene that Reeves has since posted to YouTube, Batman visits Arkham Asylum to confront the Joker about the Riddler. It’s almost certain that Wayne will play a more significant part in the Batman sequel, given that he frequently sees the Joker.

Due to the character’s illustrious status in the Batman universe, his introduction has taken a while. A fight with the Joker could be more appropriate for the franchise’s conclusion, but Reeves is withholding details about the figure for as long as possible.

The Court of Owls is another potential villain in The Batman 2. The Batman’s conclusion undoubtedly raises the possibility. The grim interpretation heavily emphasizes organized crime and corruption, and the Court of Owls is made up of Gotham’s most dishonest ruling class.

The Court of Owls might be the next central plot point in The Batman 2, or they might at least be involved, given that Gotham will only get worse after the Riddler. However, everything at this time is simply conjecture, and the antagonist in The Batman – Part II will probably be just as novel an interpretation as Paul Dano’s reimagining of The Riddler.

Will new The Batman 2 Be Part of the New DC Universe?

Some fans have suggested that The Batman might serve as the starting point for a new universe because Warner Bros. is retiring the older, Zack Snyder-created iteration of its DC heroes. However, James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios, affirmed that The Batman Part II and related projects would remain distinct in his presentation from January 2023. The Batman 2 will be published under the DC Elseworlds label, a word long used in DC Comics to denote parallel universes not tied to the main chronology, along with already-existing DC titles like Teen Titans Go and the CW’s Superman and Lois.

Instead, Batman from the new DC Universe will appear in Batman: The Brave and the Bold. The Brave and the Bold, which will reportedly see Robin return to the big screen, is said to be lighter in tone than Reeves’ The Batman world. It remains to be seen if viewers comprehend the coexistence of two different Batman shows, but now, The Batman Part II will have complete creative leeway to tell its grim tale in whatever way it sees fit.