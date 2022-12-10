Everything you need to know about the 3 online scams that have increased the most during the year 2022. / fotolia

Everyone uses the internet for multiple tasks. It has become an ideal way to make purchases, compare prices and it is even a common way to meet new people. By using the internet every day, many end up exposing themselves more than they would like. Therefore, you have to have some control when performing certain tasks online, since online scams are becoming more common.

So that citizens take this into account and do not get involved in any scam, the N26 online bank has listed a series of tips to detect specific types of online scams that have been very common throughout the year 2022. internet are the order of the day, so consumers should be aware of the most common scams in order to avoid them and not be scammed. According to this online bank, there are 3 scams that have been repeated constantly throughout 2022.

The 3 most repeated internet scams



1. The Grandparent Scam



Unfortunately, scammers know that older people are the ones who have the most problems with new technologies, so they can be easier to deceive. In this well-known scam, the victim receives a call or message from someone claiming to be her grandchild, child, or a close relative of hers, explaining that she urgently needs help. Normally the reasons they give are arrests, robberies and accidents, they can also allege that they have lost their mobile or that they cannot pay their bills.

In these cases, the victims do not usually check if this information is true. In addition, scammers often ask victims to maintain confidentiality, even within the family, so as not to worry anyone. To give more credibility to the story, a false authority (lawyer or doctor) may pressure the victim to urgently transfer the funds or deliver the cash to a courier.

A tip from N26 cybersecurity experts to decipher if it is a fraud is to respond with the name of a deceased or imaginary relative to verify the identity of the person on the other end. They also remember the importance of never saying passwords, codes or other personal data.

2. The Tinder scammer



Currently, meeting people through dating applications is very common and has also become a way to commit fraud. Known as ‘romance scams’ seek to manipulate victims into voluntarily transferring money, a sum that can be very large, to an account controlled by the scammer.

The key to avoid falling for this type of scam is to be wary if a person you have just met insistently asks you for money, no matter how urgent or authentic their request may seem. You should not transfer money or share personal data with anyone you do not know personally. It is important to investigate the photo and profile of those who contact you online to check if this data has not been used before, as this can be proof that it is a false profile. Scammers will use the private information the victim has shared with them to take advantage.

3. ‘Pig Butchering’: the ‘crypto scam’ that costs millions of euros



The ‘Pig Butchering’ (slaughter of pigs in English) is a type of hybrid fraud that starts from the same base as the romantic scam. Scammers locate their victims through dating platforms and establish a relationship with them for a period of time. At the same time, they follow typical investment scam tactics and present an offer that is too good to be true, promising big returns for a small investment so that the target cannot turn it down.

To gain the trust of the victim, scammers “fatten their pig” with flattering comments and displays of affection online, then run off with their money, “slaughtering the pig.” To avoid these types of scams, keep in mind that anyone who connects through social networks or a dating application and presents an incredible investment offer, is probably not true. These types of requests should be ignored. If you want to invest any amount, it is best to do it through an appropriate platform, always in person and following the advice of an investment expert or financial advisor.

Scammers will try to create an emotional connection with their target and make overly flattering comments to win over the victim, but they will always find an excuse not to meet in person or talk on video. When this happens, it is best to break any relationship with that person.