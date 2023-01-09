After meeting with the different union organizations, the Ministry of Education has clarified the matter of the oppositions to work as a teacher in the Region of Murcia. And finally it has given more information about the number of places that will be offered, the type of exams and dates. They will be divided into two calls carried out in 2023 and 2024. Both processes to hire new personnel in the educational field would be subject to the conditions of the rest of the public employment offer that the Government announced this year for the reduction of temporary employment.

Last June the oppositions for teachers were held, where around 10,000 opponents were examined to occupy one of the 905 places that were offered. This call is already resolved and these jobs are already occupied.

Number of places and dates



The position of teacher and professor will be filled by interim or temporary for at least 3 years. Although the opponents must take into account that what is stabilized is the position, not the professional who occupies it. Education will convene in the Region of Murcia:

– 579 Secondary and Vocational Training teacher positions by 2023

– 798 Infant and Primary teacher positions in 2024.

In this meeting with the union organizations ANPE, SIDI, CCOO, UGT and CSIF, it has also been agreed that in 2025 248 positions will be called together with the public job offer of 2023 to fill the positions of the civil servants who retire.

What will the exams consist of?



The call to fill 579 Secondary and Vocational Training teacher positions, and 798 Infant and Primary teacher positions in the Region favors temporary workers. Therefore, those opponents who are occupying a teaching position or have previously held it will obtain an extra score for this experience. The evaluation system for the Education opposition will be as follows:

– The opposition phase will consist of a single test divided into two parts: a written topic, which will be 50% of the mark, and the defense of a didactic unit, which is the other 50% of the score. This will be the most theoretical part and will not be eliminatory. To face this exam you can follow these tips that will help you control your nerves. As a novelty, the exams will not have practical content, which was one of the requests of the unions.

– The other way to add points will be in the so-called merit contest, where years of experience will have more weight.

When is the deadline and how to apply



The application deadlines will be from January 10, 2023 to January 31 at 1:00 p.m. for the Secondary Oppositions 2023 and other bodies and from November 27, 2023 to December 20 at 1:00 p.m. for the Body Oppositions 2024 of Masters. The end of these terms coincides with the deadline to have perfected the requirements to participate in the process.

The request must be made electronically through the corresponding procedures of the CARM Electronic Office. To do this, you will need to be registered in the [email protected] system, have a Digital Certificate or user. Applicants who are members of the interim lists and have served in CARM public centers will be able to access the Educarm portal with their username and password.

This is how the places for Secondary and FP (2023) are distributed



English: 83

Mathematics: 64

Spanish Language and Literature: 61

Geography and History: 59

Physics and Chemistry: 56

Drawing: 38

Educational Guidance: 36

Physical Education: 32

Biology and Geology: 29

Economy: 12

Philosophy: 10

Business processes: 8

Business Administration: 5

Clinical and orthopedic diagnostic procedures: 5

French: 4

Training and job orientation: 4

Clinical diagnostic processes and orthopedic products: 4

Sanitary processes: 4

Computer systems and applications: 4

IT: 3

Socio-community intervention: 3

Electrotechnical and automatic systems: 3

Electrotechnical installations: 3

Community services: 3

Business organization and management: 2

Office of Construction Projects: 2

Health and care procedures: 2

Administrative management processes: 2

Italian: 1

Vehicle maintenance organization and processes: 1

Organization and mechanical manufacturing projects: 1

Food manufacturing operations and equipment: 1

Agricultural production operations and equipment: 1

Official Language Schools



English 2

German: 2

Music and Performing Arts



Piano: 6

Music language: 2

Double bass: 1

Transverse flute: 1

Fundamentals of composition: 1

Flamenco Guitar: 1

Singing Applied to Dramatic Art: 1

Interpretation in the musical: 1

Theatrical theory: 1

Flamenco singing: 1

Repertoire with piano for dance: 1

Plastic Arts and Design



Volume: 2

Technical Drawing: 1

Art History: 1

Computer Media: 1

Vocational training



Hairdresser: 4

Vehicle maintenance: 2

Welding: 2

This is how the places for Infant and Primary are distributed (2024)



Primary Education: 279

Early Childhood Education: 139

Therapeutic Pedagogy: 115

English: 90

Hearing and Language: 60

Physical Education: 50

Music: 35

French: 30