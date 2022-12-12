Today starts the Cup for Mexico prior to the start of the Clausura 2023. With 10 of the 18 Liga MX clubs, the ‘mini’ contest will be the preamble for the following year and with this tournament the activity of the squads closes before the end of 2022.
The national clubs that will be in the competition are América, Atlas, Chivas, Cruz Azul, Mazatlán, Necaxa, Pumas, Santos, Tigres and Toluca, from which the great champion of the cup that precedes the regular tournament will emerge. Here we present all the details you should know about the cupbearer contest.
How are the groups formed?
The stadiums where the matches will be played
There will be 4 venues where each of the matches will take place.
