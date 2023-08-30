













Everything you need to know about Sousou no Frieren, the heiress of The Rising of the Shield Hero: Tate no Yuusha









The most beautiful anime journey – Sousou no Frieren: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Sousou no Frieren: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End It is a precious installment that will definitely make us rethink our sensitivity about socializing and the passage of time. However, it is not limited only to that, we will also have acid romantic overtones, impressive battles full of powerful magic, a beautiful feeling of brotherhood, temporal displacements and radical spatial changes.

The adventure will feature several surprising revamps and plot twists.

Sousou no Frieren: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End it is definitely an anime that will shine in the fall season. It should be noted that the delivery currently has 111 chapters compiled in eleven volumes.

A Journey After the End: What is Sousou no Frieren: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End about?

Source: Madhouse

The story begins when the hero team of Freiren (the elven mage), Himmel (the human hero), Heiter (the priest) and Eisen (the dwarf) defeat the Demon King and free humanity from its threatening existence.

Behind this, The elf decides to relax and embarks on a fifty-year journey, stopping to visit her friends with whom she supposedly does not feel any kind of attachment because she only spent ten years with them.in a deadly but fleeting adventure.

For the elf, that did not imply even a hundredth part of her life.. When he returns in search of a dragon’s horn that he left entrusted to his friend, it will only be to see a starry night and send him off, as the hero Himmel dies.

Before his coffin, the elf slowly realized the appreciation she felt for him and the little time they were able to share. After this, she will travel again for a couple of years and again visit her remaining friends. When he visits the priest, he will pass away but he will leave Fern, a girl he rescued, entrusted to him.

Source: Shōgakukan Editorial

Freiren will constantly remember Himmel and weave his new story by contrasting it with the memories he has of him. This will motivate her to (re)think and (re)live time with a completely different approach.

The elf will also meet her dwarf friend and after that a new adventure will begin. Thanks to her teacher’s notes and the air of her old friend, he will begin a dangerous adventure that will again involve ten years. She will retrace her steps with a new companion, to reach the Demon King’s castle.

The elf will travel to the world of souls and to speak with Himmel, the most precious friend.

Throughout the adventures of the great journey, Frieren will understand all the small (big and profound) things that Himmel told her, although at that precise moment she was not able to understand them. Without a doubt, a bittersweet taste.

In addition, a new threat will appear in the world; High Elf Archer might even have a chance to return to the past. Frieren’s story is very emotional but also full of action.

Who are the main characters in Sousou no Frieren?

Source: Madhouse

Freiren

She is an elf who specializes in magic. She is also the protagonist of the fantastic journey that will have space-time twists.

the hero himmel

It will be one of the motives, not only sentimental but temporary narratives of Sousou no Frieren: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. We’ll note how the manga places the story with references to the style: “30 years have passed since the hero Himmel died.”

Himmel is the only human in the party of heroes that will take down the Demon King. He is also the kindest and bravest soul on the team. He will be Freiren’s closest friend. and she will realize, at some point, the appreciation she feels for him.

Heiter the priest

He is the drunk of the group, he will help his friends with devotion and it will be thanks to him that Freiren begins a new adventure in company. It belongs to the original party.

Source: Madhouse

the dwarf eisen

He also defeated the Demon King and although he lives longer than the others on the team. His life will come to an end later than the others, but he will also ask Freiren for an important favor.

fern

She will be Frieren’s apprentice. The elf will accept the human as a favor to her friend Heiter who, in turn, tries to keep alive the energy and will of her great friend Himmel through the actions that she inspires him after the death. death of her

Fern will be an extremely talented little orphan. She was rescued by Heiter after losing her family and will bond with him in a very sisterly way. She will later also form a special bond with her teacher.

Source: Shōgakukan Editorial

The magician Flame

She is Freiren’s teacher, she guides her even after her death. The magician knows that the elf will fail in an irremediable way and invites her to amend her actions to obtain happiness.

It will leave some instructions that will help fried on your new journey.

What to expect from Frieren?

Source: Madhouse

It will definitely be an amazing anime, the story and animation are already appreciated from the trailer released. We can expect a story with glimpses of the past, very punctual, that will contrast with the present in a spectacular way.

They will achieve an emotional effect and guide the story towards thought and sensitivity as a whole, as the indissoluble amalgam that they are.

We recommend you: 5 shoujo anime that fell in love with Latin America from 2020

Where and when can I see Frieren?

The Crunchyroll platform confirmed that it will distribute the anime series internationally Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. Its premiere was announced for September 29, 2023, in the fall season.

Panini has the distribution license in Spanish in Mexico while Ivrea also has it with the Argentine Spanish variant.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)