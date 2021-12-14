The final for the second promotion to the First Division already has the teams defined: Quilmes Athletic Club, dean of Argentine soccer who eliminated Morón and Ferro in the Reduced, will face Barracas Central, who lost the first final to Tigre and again got the chance to take Almirante out in the semis.
Here’s everything you need to know about the momentous showdown, which will win the top prize for one and leave the other empty-handed.
The final between Quilmes and Barracas will be the Tuesday, December 21 at 8:10 p.m. in stadium to be defined, although with a high possibility by Lanús, Independiente or Racing.
It is not a round trip, unlike the shocks of the Reduced: it is a single match, as was the final for the first promotion between Barracas and Tigre, where the “Matador” obtained his ticket to the First Division, by beating him 1 -0 on the Banfield court.
90 minutes will be played and, in the event of equality, there will be shots from the penalty spot, without going through extra time, as has been done in Reduced crashes.
Barracas had won Zone B in the First National, so he went to the single-game definition against Tigre. There the Matador prevailed, by 1 to 0, that is why it was for the second chance, entering the semifinal of the Reduced, in which he beat Almirante Brown.
Quilmes, meanwhile, beat Deportivo Morón in the quarterfinals (the return was defined on penalties), and then in the semi he made the difference against Ferro (1 to 0, Anselmo’s goal from a penalty kick).
Whoever ascends, in First will start with an advantage: there will only be two descents in 2022, unlike in 2023, when there will be four. Therefore, the fight to maintain the category will be somewhat less demanding.
