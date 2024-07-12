Service Nintendo Switch Online is something that all users of this console must have. The subscription not only allows us to play online, but also gives us access to a selection of classic games from the company. In this way, We share with you everything you need to know about this service.

Nintendo Switch Online comes in two bundles, both offering online gaming services. The first of these is the basic one, which includes classic NES, Super Nintendo and Game Boy games.. In total, there are four ways to get this subscription:

Monthly plan – $79 pesos

Three month plan – $159 pesos (equivalent to $53 pesos per month)

Annual plan – $399 pesos (equivalent to $33 pesos per month)

Annual family plan – $699 pesos (equivalent to $58 pesos per month)

For its part, we have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which not only includes everything we find in the basic package, but also offers classic SEGA Genesis, Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance games. In total, there are only two ways to pay for this service:

Annual plan – $999 pesos (equivalent to $83 pesos per month)

Annual family plan – $1,599 pesos (equivalent to $133 pesos per month)

What makes the family plan interesting, is that up to eight people can be linked to a subscriptionThis is the best way to get this service, as the payment is reduced to just a fraction if you have a full group. If this doesn’t quite convince you, you’ll be pleased to hear that there is a seven-day trial available.

If Nintendo Switch Online isn’t to your liking, You can cancel after your free trial. However, it is important to mention that if you do not cancel this, at the end of the week it will immediately convert to a monthly subscription to the basic plan. In related news, new games are coming to the Game Boy Advance collection. Likewise, Nintendo shares an English version of its annual summer magazine.

Author’s Note:

The Switch Online service is worth the money, especially for all the classic games it offers. There are cases where some experiences are only available here, and it also gives us the chance to relive some titles from our childhood.

Via: Nintendo