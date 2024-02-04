2026 will be a historic year for all football lovers. And this will be the first time that three countries share headquarters for the competition with the greatest roots and impact in the sports industry. Mexico, the United States and Canada will share the honor.
Mexico will have the joy of hosting thirteen matches, distributed as follows: five in Mexico City, in the emblematic Azteca stadium, four in Monterrey, Nuevo León, in the BBVA stadium, one of the most luxurious in LATAM, and four more in Guadalajara, in the modern Akron stadium: home of the Sacred Flock.
The matches that will take place on Mexican soil will correspond to the group stage, round of 32 and round of 16, respectively. It should be noted that Guadalajara will only host first round matches, the Azteca stadium and BBVA will share the round of 32 and the round of 16 will take place at the Santa Úrsula colossus.
As in 1970, 1986 and 2010 (the latter without being hosts), the The Mexican Futbol selection will have the honor of opening the World Cup on the Azteca stadium field, making this building a historic place, not only for seeing world champions such as Pelé or Diego Armando Maradona, but for becoming the first stadium in host three World Cup openings.
Jaime Lozano, if he continues to lead the tricolor from now until 2026, as well as those elements that manage to maintain a good level and those that join in the next couple of years, will go down in history as representatives, football-wise, from a country in which football is much more than a simple sport.
#Mexico39s #participation #World #Cup
Leave a Reply