Matías Arezo at 19 years old is the new pearl of Uruguayan football, something that has not taken long to wake up the great teams in Europe. Atlético de Madrid is the main interested in signing the player and there is already talk of transfer figures. Arezo plays as a striker and today he is the captain of River Plate in Montevideo, and despite his young age, the numbers he signed last season were amazing16 goals and five assists in 29 games.
His debut as a professional soccer player was on July 14, 2019 at the hands of Jorge Fossati against Progreso and since then he has been an important figure in the first team. Just a month after his debut, on August 10, he scored his first goal as a professional.
Atlético is a team that works very well in the South American market, we already saw it with Correa and with Giménez in their day and they have been ahead of other great Europeans such as Inter Milan, Real Madrid or Barcelona. According to several media outlets, the operation would be closed in this same winter market, so it could become official in the next few hours. The operation could close at 10 million euros, a very affordable figure seeing how the market is.
The imminent departure of Luis Suárez next season makes the signing gain more strength and can open a small door for Atlético to decide to sell Morata to Barcelona if the player has an immediate adaptation. Precisely, Uruguayan media have not hesitated to point to Arezo as Suárez’s successor.
At the moment, Arezo has been international in the lower categories of the Uruguayan national team and he only has to debut with the senior team.
#Matías #Arezo #player #Atlético
Leave a Reply