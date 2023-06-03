A new indication of match fixing in Colombian Professional Soccer, specifically in the Promotion Tournament, this according to the editorial staff of the international newspaper publimeter in its Colombian edition and involves at least two players from one of the Colombian teams.
Just less than a month ago Alexander Guerrerotechnical director of Boca Juniors of Calidisplayed a statement sent directly by the Dimayor and the Colombian Federation to the clubs in which it would have been stated that “there are situations that have arisen since 2018 with match fixing”, when a new complaint appears on this subject.
After day 16 of the Tournament betplaythe strategist spoke after the 1-2 defeat against Quindioadding that “we cannot control match-fixing as technical directors because they are situations that are not in our control because they are extra-soccer things that have played against us”.
In this way, it is more than evident that there is something shady within this category of Colombian soccer.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The situation initially denounced by the technician, Alexander Guerrero, appears to be still being practiced and a source, who requested anonymity for security reasons, contacted publimeter to make accusations against a couple of players who would be collecting bets given their participation in the field of play.
“There are a couple of (team) players who love to place bets on (their team) games. In the complex where I am living they have shown me what they are betting on, and indeed they both live right here. It is no secret, the vast majority of players do it”, was the testimony of the anonymous source that confirms the previous complaints.
“Among the bets there are lines such as “both teams score”, “more than 2.5 goals”, “corner kicks”, etc…”, adds the statement.
“In the case of the players of (team), they already know what they enter the field for, to take X amount of corners, for both teams to score, for what in the game there are more than 2.5 goals. Money is easy to win.”
“700 thousand pesos was invested yesterday by a player from (team) that both teams scored, I also won. Well, it’s something premeditated on their part.”
The person who wrote even cited the bookmaker where they would be making these bets: “In betplay there is no corner in B, in megapuesta there is, but live.”
In such a way, that as the technical director of Boca Juniors of CaliIt is very difficult to control this type of extra-sports actions by the players and with these new complaints at least professional Colombian soccer in this category is under the magnifying glass for the issue of sports betting.
#matchfixing #complaints #Colombian #soccer
Leave a Reply