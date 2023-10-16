We all know the impact that Leo Messi generates, and Inter Miami is now experiencing it firsthand. For the first time in its history, the American team will go on an international tour in which it will play two games in Asia. For this reason, today we will talk about this international tour that the team led by the Argentine star will carry out.
When will Inter Miami play this preseason tour of China?
Inter Miami will have to travel to China to play this preseason tour on November 5, where they will play the first of their games on the Asian continent
Who will Inter Miami face and where?
The first of these matches, as mentioned above, will be on November 5 when they travel to the city of Qingdao, where they will face the local team, Qingdao Hainiu, which plays in the highest category of Chinese football, the Chinese Super League. This match will be played at the Qingdao Youth National Stadium, a stadium that has recently been inaugurated and has capacity for 50,000 spectators.
The next match that Inter Miami will have to play will be on November 8, where they will face Chengdu Rongcheng, another club in the top category of Chinese football. This match will be played at the Phoenix Hill Football Stadium, which has a capacity of 60,000 spectators.
Who organizes this tour and why is it done?
This tour is organized by two companies NSN (Never Say Never), a company based in Barcelona, and the Chinese company Maijia Sports, which already have experience in this field. NSN was the company that was in charge of organizing the meeting between FC Barcelona and the Japanese team, Vissel Kobe
Inter Miami’s business development director, Xavi Asensi, said: “We are very happy to continue expanding the global reach of our club, taking our team to play in front of incredible fans around the world. “This is a special opportunity to share the passion as we reach new audiences and showcase ourselves in new places, and we look forward to this adventure.”
On the other hand, the founder of NSN, Joel Borrás stated that: with this project we redouble our commitment and continue to grow in the field of sports and entertainment. Together with our local partner, Maijia Sports“We have the opportunity to organize a historic tour starring the team of the year.”
