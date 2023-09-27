













Kagurabachi is the manga work written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono. The installment is being published in Shonen Jump which implies the support and seal of guarantee of the most popular shonen publisher, since this has been in charge of Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, Boku No Hero Academiaamong others.

The new installment even already has rumors of anime adaptation alternatives, among which Studio MAPPA stands out. This way you will get an idea of ​​what type of title it is. Kagurabachi.

Everything you need to know about Kagurabachi

What is Kagurabachi about?

Kagurabachi follows Chihiro’s story and starts from the posing of the big problem, so, for now it is clearly shown. Chihiro is the son of the greatest katana blacksmith who, in addition to forging with the best steel, has enchantment techniques that turn his works into truly powerful creations.

Thus We have again a world of magnificent katanas with powers in them; There will also be demons and magic around everything. So we find a story with a lot of potential, despite the fact that the data that is numbered could remind us of Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Manthe truth is that Kagurabachi it stands on its own.

In principle we see Chihiro talking with her funny father who explains things in a very punctual and kind waytakes into consideration the philosophy of balance and it seems that a recurring motif will be koi fish in three colors.

After this we will realize that the young man is now in a new moment in his life, in which he hunts the terrible yakuza in a dark and depressing Tokyo. Chihiro has overwhelming power and a heart that seeks only revenge, so he will be a kind of unstoppable but somewhat insensitive hero.

The footage of him getting rid of the yakuza seems to be a parade of death that, so much in the ink, seems exciting and the savagery is renewed.

Shortly after this we learn of his father’s death at the hands of three sorcerers who even stole the six katanas that his father had been guarding since the war. The swordsmith made six swords for the war, when it was over his mighty works returned to him. Chihiro’s father was responsible for the katanas and the death they caused in the world, Because of this, his works returned to him.

However, three sorcerers came to him, murdered him and stole the six emblematic katanas. Nevertheless, They did not know that there is a seventh whose bearer is Chihiro, it is much more powerful than the previous ones and it took his father much longer to complete it.

The will of Chihiro’s father is contained in the most amazing katana. With her, The solitary protagonist will seek to avenge his father and try to recover his valuable works.

And yes, there are three sorcerers who destroyed Chihiro’s home, but there are six katanas missing.

However, for now, while fighting crime, he is trying to investigate the whereabouts of his father’s murderers, as well as the reasons that led them to reach this point.

It seems that the assassins are called Hishaku, and they could be more evil than the yakuza and the sorcerers combined. They are known as demons. This allows us to expect different types of enemies to eradicate.

Welcome to the new dark shonen: Kagurabachi

The wild ink of Takeru Hokazono is impressive, he allows us to adapt to a very expressive violent line that takes us even deeper into Kagurabachi which, without a doubt, will become the next shonen hit.

While the protagonist has a difficult path, a heart, supreme skill and fixed goals, darkness engulfs the world from the beginning, it seems like we could expect a new dark shonen that could be epic.

The rawness of the events but the vibration of the young protagonist adapt a delivery that seems original from the beginning. However, there is still much to see.

A new bromance?

Chihiro, the new protagonist, is not alone. A friend of his father is with him, he is the one who found him with the corpse of the katana smith and his destroyed home. The young man was unable to remember the events, except for dark silhouettes filled with his father’s blood.

It seems that the humorous character will accompany Chihiro Rokuhira on the terrible and dangerous path of revenge. It is precisely to him that the protagonist swears revenge for his father for the first time: “I will cut them all,” no matter who it is or how long it takes.

However, it seems that the character could be a support, master and guide for a protagonist who is extremely young but who, however, has already been mentioned that It only took three years after her father’s death for Chihiro to develop brutal mastery.

We have a protagonist who will not hesitate to murder! Very different from Tanjiro, right?

Where can I read Kagurabachi?

At the moment the manga is available on Mangaplus. Kagurabachi debuted on September 18, 2023 and it seems that it will be updated every Sunday, just like the great shonen like Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia.

It seems that we have a new installment that will shine with dark and cold sparkles.

