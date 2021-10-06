Italy and Spain play in the first semifinal of the League of Nations this Wednesday (8:45 p.m.). The probable lines, the TV channel and the streaming.

At twenty-four hours of shock which will oppose this Thursday Belgium and France (8:45 p.m.), place in the first of the two semi-finals of the League of Nations between Italy and Spain. There again a gala match between two selections which had faced each other no later than in the semi-finals of the last Euro. Future winner of the event, the Squadra Azzurra He had won on penalties.

See also: Ménès ready to “sauté Griezmann”

This Wednesday in San Siro, Roberto Mancini and the Italians will try to offer themselves a place in the final of the League of Nations. For this, the transalpine coach should offer a 4-3-3 system with Verratti in particular in the midfield, associated with Jorginho and Barella. Bonucci will once again be captain, while Donnarumma will be lined up in front of the cage and will probably have to do with the whistles from part of his former AC Milan audience.

Laporte still there

On the Spanish side, Luis Enrique will also line up a 4-3-3 with Busquets captain in the middle. Oyarzabal, F. Torres and Fornals could start, just like Laporte in defense. Simon will still be preferred to De Gea in front of the cage.

The probable lines

Italy : Donnarumma – Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson – Barella, Joringho, Verratti – Chiesa, Insigne, Berrardi

Spain : Simon – Azpilicueta, P.Torres, Laporte, Reguilon – Koke, Busquets, Merino – F.Torres, Oyarzabal, Fornals



Where to watch the game ?

The meeting between Italy and Spain will be broadcast live and unencrypted on TFX at 8:45 p.m. this Wednesday. To follow this match in streaming, you will need to connect to the TF1 internet platform.

Also read: >>> In 2022, the Blues “will hit a wall”