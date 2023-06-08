That he was going back to FC Barcelona, that he was going to play in Saudi Arabia, that the chance to go to the United States appeared… finally, Lionel Andrés Messi himself has just confirmed that will play for Inter Miami in the MLSto trace there the last glimpses of his magnificent football career.
The world champion with the Argentine team in Qatar 2022, who had already confirmed that he was not going to continue at PSG in France, gave a joint interview in Paris to Mundo Deportivo and Sport in which he stated the reasons why he opted for the United States team and not by Barcelona.
When was Inter Miami founded?
Inter Miami was founded in 2018 but only joined Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2020.
What does Beckham do at Inter Miami?
The former English star David Beckham is the co-owner of the club and is in charge of the day to day with investments and different strategies to make it grow a little more every day. It was important in Messi’s arrival at the club.
Have you managed to win an Inter Miami title?
No, and he couldn’t even make it through the Eastern Conference regular season and therefore never played in the playoffs for the title.
How is Inter Miami currently in the MLS?
This season, Inter Miami is last in the East with 15 points in 16 games. The first 7 teams from each zone qualify for the playoffs, and the eighth and ninth teams go to a playoff.
How is Inter Miami currently in the US Open Cup?
The club will play today the most important game in its brief history as it will try to qualify for the US Open Cup semifinal for the first time,
which gives the champion a direct place in the Concacaf Champions League.
Inter Miami reached the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup for the first time in its fourth participation and if it manages to advance it will face the winner of Cincinnati and Pittsburgh on August 23.
Are there other Argentine players in Inter Miami?
Yes, Nicolas Stefanelli, former Defense and Justice, Franco Negri, former Quilmes and Newell’s, among others, and Benjamín Cremaschi, who was born in Florida but his parents are from Mendoza.
In addition, his temporary DT is also Argentine: Javier Morales made his interim debut last Saturday and the team suffered another loss against DC United 2-1, at home.
How much capacity does the stadium have and what is it called?
The Lockhart Stadium of Inter Miami It has a capacity of 17,699 spectators according to the data provided on the Suite Experience Group website.
#Inter #Miami #titles #stadiums #history #news #Messis #team
Leave a Reply