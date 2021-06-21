There is less and less time for the group stage of the Copa América to end and the quarterfinals are coming. Brazil became the first classified and here we explain everything there is to know about the final phase.
Four teams from each zone will qualify and only one team will be eliminated. Starting from the final positions, the crosses and the table will be established thinking about the definition.
In one part of the table will be the leader of group B, who will face the fourth of Group A and the second of group B who will face the third of group A. The rest of the teams will be on the other side and can only face each other in a hypothetical final.
Everything indicates that Brazil will be the leader of Group B and everyone will seek to avoid it. What about Argentina? They would face Brazil in the quarterfinals if they finish fourth, in the semifinals if they finish third and in a possible final if they finish first or second.
FIXTURE
Friday july 2
2nd Group B – 3rd Group A, in Goiânia
1st Group B – 4th Group A, in Rio
Saturday july 3
2nd Group A – 3rd Group B, in Brasilia
1st Group A – 4th Group B, in Goiânia
