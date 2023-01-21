The player Cristiano Ronaldo is in the eye of the hurricane, and it is that an alleged letter from when CR7 was part of the Juventuswhere the Italian club is accused of tax fraud.
According to media information Corriere della SeraThey published a document where Juventus Turin hides and reveals the agreement with the Portuguese to pay 19.8 million euros.
“Dear Mr. Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro. We follow up on the agreements reached and attach to this document the one related to the complementary premium recognized in your favor and the subsequent complementary deed of the Complementary Prize Agreement”can be read in the agreement.
It should be noted that the document was registered by the Italian financial police on March 23, 2022, during a search carried out at the team’s offices, and is only signed by the then sports director Fabio Paratici.
However, with this letter, the prosecution discovered that the agreement was not for a salary reduction for its players due to the pandemic, but for a deferral of payment for three of the four agreed months, that is, from March to June. of 2020.
This is how the prosecution is analyzing it as a possible tax fraud, because the payment does not appear in the financial year of that year. So far, neither the team nor himself Cristiano Ronaldo have spoken about it. In 90min we will keep reporting.
