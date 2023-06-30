It was four years that the fans of Blizzard they had to wait to finally celebrate the emblematic convention in person. The BlizzCon 2023 will be held on November 3 and 4 in Anaheim, California and we have all the details you need to know to get organized from now on if you plan to attend.

The objective of this edition is to achieve a much more intense experience uniting the universes of Warcraft, Devil and Overwatch under one roof through installations, art and themed spaces.

Tickets will be sold in two batches through AXS where you will have to create an account to be able to acquire them, if you do not already have one. The first batch will be on Saturday, July 8 at 11 am Central Mexico time and the second batch will be on July 22 at 11 am Central Mexico time. Only two tickets will be sold per transaction. Remember that this event does not allow entry to children under 7 years of age and that all children under 17 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

Virtual tickets that include items for the games of Blizzardpriority access to exclusive merchandise of the BlizzCon and more bonuses to be announced later.

There will be two tickets for the face-to-face event, one for $299 that includes access to all the rooms, access to merchandise from BlizzCon from Thursday, accessories for the games of Blizzard and an official backpack BlizzCon.

The other ticket costs $799 and includes everything from general admission plus access to the Lounge, private concessions, gaming experiences, concierge service, meet & greet with Blizzard employees. A separate registration line, a separate security line, and early check-in on Friday and Saturday (to the lounge)

There will be the classic cosplay contest, the art contest. The charity auction of the BlizzCon 2023, the World Cup of Overwatch and there will be a lot of accessibility for people with different abilities who need assistance to have the best experience during BlizzCon 2023.

For more information and details about the prizes of the contests, you can consult the official site of Blizzard.

Via: Blizzard

Editor’s note: It’s great that BlizzCon is back!