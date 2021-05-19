Countdown to the Eurovision Song Contest, where Blas Cantó will represent Spain next Saturday May 22 from the Rotterdam Ahoy stage in the Netherlands.

The Murcian singer faces one of the greatest challenges of his professional career. And it is that the one from Ricote not only has the responsibility of representing his country in the European song festival, one of his dreams, but he wants to pay a heartfelt tribute to your grandmother, passed away by COVID-19 and whom he considered the love of his life. The 29-year-old has lost not only his grandmother but also his father.

Blas Cantó must contain the emotion while singing ‘I will stay” before 3,500 people who will form the face-to-face audience and more than 200 million viewers that they will see Eurovision from home.

‘I’m going to stay’ is the way in which the interpreter wants to collect all that we have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic and transmit it in a message of hope for the public. Cantó has assured in his social networks that it is not easy to represent Spain with this very personal issue because of the emotional effort involved, as he is still struggling to get through the hard blow: “Nobody knows what I’m going through or the effort I make even to stay alive.”Cantó wrote on his Twitter account in relation to the mockery he has received from Norwegian television.

I can’t rebuild my soul by seeing things like this. Nobody knows what I’m going through or the effort I make even to stay alive. I don’t blame them, they sure are fine. ✨ All my love always. ❤️ https://t.co/ozw2yEiceo – Blas Cantó (@BlasCanto) May 18, 2021

Blas Cantó, who traveled to Rotterdam a week ago, has already been able to perform at least three rehearsals on stage where we have been able to see what will your performance be like next Saturday in the Eurovision final. If you don’t want to miss a detail, this is All you need to know:

Voice



Blas Cantó has the complicated task of not getting emotional throughout the three minutes that ‘I’m going to stay’ lasts, with which he has finished with teary eyes sometime in rehearsals. The Murcian has been conducting vocal rehearsals to reach the final in perfect condition.

‘I’m going to stay’ is a theme that allows the interpreter show all your vocal richness from the a cappella parts to those in which he shows his mastery of falsetto.

Scenography



The scenography is in charge of the Austrian artistic director Marvin Dietmann, who has also made the scenography of other Eurovision performances such as that of Conchita Wurst at Eurovision 2014 or Cesar Sampson in 2018 with “Nobody but you ‘.

“It is a very careful staging. We have all the elements to, at least, excite. It has a lyrical charge and an important emotion in the story for me, “the singer acknowledged in an interview with the TVE Newscast.

The undisputed protagonist of the staging is the big moon that accompanies Blas during the performance.

According to RTVE, for the performance, 36 plans with 24 cameras such as, among which are, for example, two steady cams. In addition, other elements such as the dry ice to generate smoke.

Choristers



Although it may seem that Blas Cantó will be alone in the Rotterdam Ahoy it will not be like that. They will accompany you Irene, Héctor, Dangelo, Alba and Daira, his showgirls. Their voices will sound live although they will also have prerecorded background choirs.

Locker room



As reported by RTVE, Blas Cantó will carry a black suit by designer Jaime Álvarez, creative director of the Mans Concept house.

This set consists of a satin shirt with the raised collar and exposing part of the chest, and pleated trousers.