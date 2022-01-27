Yesterday, Barça issued a statement through its main social networks to announce that after the extraordinary meeting that took place on Wednesday, the club has decided to end the social peace that had been imposed months ago, irremediably returning to the judicialization of the entity.
The Forensic has ended up finding alleged irregularities in the mandate of Josep María Bartomeu, and Barcelona has already filed a complaint with the Barcelona Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.
Said complaint revolves mainly around the following aspects that were carried out during the disastrous predecessor directive: high commissions in the transfers undertaken, considered inflated, the evident excesses in the collaboration contracts in the Espai Barça project…
The results of the investigation will be presented by the president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta, next february 1.
It is necessary that there are indications that Bartomeu’s board of directors committed some crime in the management of the club, but based on the fact that Barça itself has been in charge of filing the complaint, everything indicates that evident irregularities have been found in the internal investigation carried out by the culé entity itself.
According to Esport3, who claim to have had a private conversation with the former culé president, Bartomeu is quite calm: “he has no idea what the reasons for this complaint may be” “he puts his hand to the fire for all his fellow board members” Y “he is convinced that none of them has reached into the box».
#Barças #complaint #Bartomeu
Leave a Reply