The Argentine National Team won the 2022 World Cup that was played in Qatar and thus added its third star in its history. Obviously, this brought wild celebrations throughout the South American country and the fans took to the streets to enjoy what Lionel Messi and the rest of the players achieved in Arab lands.
When obtaining a new world tournament, the shield of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) will be modified. It will go down to 2-3 stars from now on. This means that a new albiceleste shirt will be released and it is expected that it will be a rage to get it in Adidas stores, a brand that has seen the world champion team for years. In addition to this new star, this jersey will include the special golden “WORLD CHAMPION” patch. This will be present in the clothing of the Argentine National Team for the next 3 and a half years.
Both the traditional shirt (light blue and white) and the alternative (purple) will go on sale with the three stars and the world champion patch next Monday, December 26. It will be available in both physical and web Adidas stores and in places where the official clothing of the German brand is sold.
The official price was not confirmed but, as of today, the “player” style shirt was valued at $28,999 while the “fan” style is at 16,999. All this in Argentine currency. Obviously, in case you want to add a particular number to it of the players from the world champion squad, the price will increase.
Recall that the German brand confirmed that the “10” shirt of the Argentine National Team, in all its versions, was sold out worldwide in the run-up to the final against France, which would be Lionel Messi’s first consecration in a World Cup.
As we have seen, Argentine fans, and all over the world, are in love with this team and will seek to keep the new jersey after this historic conquest.
