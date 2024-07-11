Next week, an event that all online shopping fans have been waiting for for a long time will take place. That’s right, we are talking about the Prime Daya period in which multiple products on Amazon get great discounts that you can’t miss. In this way, Here we tell you everything you need to know about Prime Day 2024.

While Amazon’s official site mentions that Prime Day will take place between July 16 and 17, The app for this digital store in Mexico indicates that this event will last six days in total, from July 16 to 21.During this period, you will be able to purchase multiple products at reduced prices, and take advantage of all the available offers, as long as you have an Amazon Prime account, since this celebration is exclusive to members of this service.

What makes this sales period striking is that not only Amazon products will have discounts, but also video games, household products, comics, movies and basically any product available on this platform, will be substantially short of its usual priceTo make this easy for everyone, we remind you that during that week we will be sharing offers on our social networks.

In addition to the offers that will be available during those six days, there will also be flash discounts, which will only be available to you for a short period of time. Remember, Prime Day 2024 will take place between July 16 and 21 for all Amazon Prime members. On related topics, Amazon is giving away Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Similarly, Amazon attacks AliExpress.

Author’s Note:

Considering that Prime Day starts the day after the fortnight, many people will probably spend large amounts of money in the first hours of this celebration. I’ll see what I buy for my birthday.

Via: Amazon