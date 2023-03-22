We are officially six days away from the digital stores of Nintendo 3DS and Wii U, same that will stop selling a large catalog of exclusive games that will be lost. And for that same reason, some users have prepared material that tells those interested what they should do before said closure.

We share tips on everything that should be done, starting with the purchase of some console themes that are used for the interface. there is also the Nintendo Badge Arcadewhich allows you to put pins on the initial screen, and that is that they will no longer allow you to buy credits to get turns in the machine.

There are also the classic games of Pokemon that have only come out on 3DS, with the versions of Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver and Crystal. The same ones that are compatible with an application that we will talk about in later lines.

For its part, do not forget to purchase essential applications such as Pokemon bank, which serves to be able to move the characters away and thus pass them to the different games in the saga. Added to this are exclusive games from the eShop such as 3D Classics of SEGA and Nintendosame ones that come from the era of NES and Genesis with new treatment.

As to Wii U, there are essential games that console owners should not let go like Kirby and the Rainbow Course, Zombie U, Rayman Legends with their version of the use of the tablet and Star Fox Zero. There are also others like Art Academy, which allows users to draw different shapes with the tablet and save them within the memory.

There is also a large catalog of Game Boy Advance, where it is not recommended to buy the exclusives of Nintendosince these will arrive later at Switch Online. However, there are games from other companies like konami either bandai namcowhere deliveries of Klonoa , Mega man and castlevania They should not go unnoticed.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: I personally recommend buying Hudson’s stuff like the Bomberman games, as well as TurboGrafx 16 installments. Also exclusive games from each store, including the Kirby ones that came out as mini-games. The truth is, those of Nintendo’s own virtual consoles would not make sense to buy them, since they come to Switch.