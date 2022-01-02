It has been one of the novels of the Argentine soccer pass market and River fans begin to despair because it is not defined: Juan Fernando Quintero, a 28-year-old Colombian midfielder, has a chance to return to the “Millonario” club from China.
The left-hander himself has flirted more than once on his social networks admitting the desire he has to hit the return for Argentina with the aim of making the River Plate fans smile with his talent, and even in the last hours there was an interesting back and forth with your representative.
His agent Rodrigo Riep wrote on Instagram: “New year, new challenges where you want to be”, to which the Shenzhen FC player from China replied: “See ya”, with an emoji of a mate and a kiss.
Does it come with a football rhythm? The midfielder started in Shenzhen’s recent 1-0 win over Hebei Fortune, then replaced at 16 minutes of the second half by Wang Yongpo.
On December 13, local soccer returned to China andQuintero added seven meetings in less than a month. Four were as a starter (in one he only completed 90 minutes), he scored a goal and provided an assist.
This Tuesday, January 4, Shenzhen will host Beijing Guoan and close the Championship Group of the tournament with no chances of being champion. Juanfer his last commitment in China before hitting the return to Núñez: he will surely have a mini vacation and in mid-January he will join the Millionaire, who is already waiting for him.
