In collaboration with: ilmiobingo

Online bingo is now a trend and no longer a hobby reserved for a few super technological enthusiasts: let’s see together everything you didn’t know about online bingo. We have compiled all the most frequently asked questions from bingo players to ensure that your online bingo experience is always enjoyable and never frustrating.

Is online bingo rigged?

Those who have never played online bingo can surely wonder if online bingo is rigged especially when you don’t win from many draws. In these cases you may get the feeling that the bingo hall is rigged or that something is wrong. The online bingo halls authorized by the State Monopolies are controlled and monitored every day for 24 hours a day and are therefore 100% reliable.

Is it true that if I always buy a lot of cards, I will definitely win at online bingo?

If you always buy the maximum number of tickets you will not increase your chances of winning bingo. It all depends on the room’s odds of winning, plus luck, of course. It is normal that you don’t always win, playing in an online bingo room together with many other players. Winning is possible, but it’s not always easy. Set a spending limit it guarantees you to remain serene, both in terms of responsible gaming and for the odds of winning your card. And if you don’t know which one bingo game try consider the amount up for grabs from the jackpot and the number of players in the room at that time.

Is there anything I need to watch out for when playing bingo online?

The possibility of losing track of what you are spending is always a risk that any of us can run. Just to help you in this online there are very specific rules: when you sign up you will have to choose a spending limit that you are willing to spend. To increase this limit it will be necessary to make a request and wait for the established times. If you then see that the game is a fixed thought and you want to take a break, you can self-exclude yourself from your favorite bingo site or take a break for a predetermined period. During that period, even if you request it, your profile will be frozen and customer service will not be able to re-admit you to the game until the end of this period.

What prizes can you win at online bingo?

When you play on a legal and state-licensed online bingo site with a regular License, there is no doubt about the regularity of the drawings and the guarantees offered on the deposit and withdrawal transactions. The only risk is to play on sites that don’t convince you and that don’t have the ADM logo.

In addition to the classic cinquina and bingo there are very interesting promotions: just think of the very rich guaranteed bingo and free bonuses which are offered as a prize for participation in very entertaining free quizzes. But how does it work? Very simple! During the promotional period, which usually lasts no more than two hours, when you play bingo you win the amount set by the promotion, which is usually very attractive! Even in online bingo there is the jackpots, which usually reaches very interesting figures. If you want to spend a little without giving up on emotions, online bingo is fine because the folders cost much less, you can also play with a few cents! Then also remember the jackpot, which is won by playing bingo within a certain number of balls or numbers drawn, the number of balls varies depending on the game and the room you are playing on. As in bingo which is played in the bingo hall, numbers are also drawn in online bingo. In online bingo only fives win, online bingo and the jackpot, which is won by bingoing within a certain number of calls. The number of calls is set before the game starts and varies according to the online bingo game you choose. When you hit five or bingo, your nickname (and not your real name!) is made visible to all connected players. There is no risk of losing the prize if you are distracted or doing something else and the amount won is added to your account balance immediately. Each prize is won only by the first or first players who score five or bingo: if you score immediately after someone else, unfortunately you won’t win anything, while if you score five with the same number as another player, you will split the prize. In online bingo there are three types of prizes:

Five: win the five when you complete a line within a folder

Bingo: win bingo when you complete three lines within a card

Jackpots: Win the jackpot when you complete a folder within a set number of calls

Do you make friends in online bingo?

If you like to socialize, you can do it online too: there are free bingo communities available where you can talk about this and that with the chat moderators and the many players

connected at that time. The rooms have no closing hours, are available 24 hours a day and you don’t even have to leave the house! A really nice advantage if you feel like having a chat in the middle of the night or are waiting for the bus to go home. The chat they usually are free and you don’t need to play bingo online to chat, just because they should be a distraction from the game.

Are there any other benefits if I play bingo online?

Among those most loved by players, we also find the bonus reserved for those who invite friends and the welcome bonus. At this point, the game is done! The nice thing is that to get these bonuses the guest doesn’t have to do anything, simply sign up following one of these invitation codes. No deposit required and a reward in the form of a bonus instead for the referring client.

If you still have any doubts about playing online bingo, we invite you to read the other articles to find out more and more!