The ‘caravanning fever’ It has been awakened in large part due to Covid-19, which has caused the cancellation of organized travel reservations. There are many people who have opted for taking their own ‘house on wheels’ due to the risk of contagion, or also because this type of vehicle suppose to have more freedom of movement at a time when confinements are the main protagonists.

The average outlay for a fully equipped motorhome second-hand can be around 31,000 euros, while if we decide on a new one, this figure can increase to 44,000, and the price limit only depends on our imagination. Regarding the rental option, depending on whether we are already in the low or high season and on the characteristics of the vehicle, we could talk about a margin of 115 to 180 euros per day, as Berta Pérez, from the company They rent.

But we cannot further rule out lthe possibility of transforming a vanEither because we already own it, or because we can turn to the market for new or second-hand vehicles to acquire one. In this way we can provide it with all the elements that we consider necessary, and adapted to our real needs.

Between the companies specialized in ‘camperizing’ vehicles highlights Tinkervan, a company founded in 2005 and leading the Camperization sector in Spain. For example, transforming a Peugeot Traveler type van can mean a cost of 2,800 to 16,800, depending on whether we only want to have a bed or if we prefer a complete equipment with a bedroom on the lifting roof, a bed on the trunk and the rear row, as well as a living room with a folding table and rotating seats. We can include a 100 Ah AGM auxiliary battery that is recharged with the operation of the vehicle itself and have 12 volt and USB sockets throughout the cabin.

How to choose the van



But if we start at the beginning, the first thing we need is the vehicle itself. According to the expert of Autocasión Ruben FidalgoWhen choosing a van to transform into a motorhome, we must take into account several factors (power, size, budget …) but among all of them there are two to which we will have to pay special attention.

First the maximum weight: If we do not have more than the B license, we will not be able to drive a vehicle weighing more than 3,500 kg (4,250 kg in the case of having some type of alternative technology, battery electric, plug-in hybrid or fuel cell).

The second factor is to have that has a floor as flat and low possible to allow a height that does not force us to walk too crouched in it without having to raise the ceiling and the center of gravity too much.

With this in mind, Fidalgo recommends three models:

Peugeot Expert / Citroën Jumpy / Opel Vivaro /Toyota Proace: basically it is the same vehicle. They are available in 2 lengths and two heights. For a motorhome the most recommended are the XL with raised roof. In this way we will not need to modify the height of the body too much to be able to walk without stooping in them. They are, along with the Fiat Ducato, the ones that offer the best interior space. There are several alternatives also in terms of power and transmissions. We will be interested in the most powerful versionsNot because we want to go faster but because they will move with more ease a set that will be heavy and, above all, not very aerodynamic. This advice applies to the following alternatives as well.

The Citroën Jumpy is an excellent base for a transformation

Volkswagen Transporter: like the previous ones, the Transporter is available with a raised roof body, which is a great advantage when it comes to taking advantage of the interior space, unless we opt for the alternative of a folding roof, very practical but which will be quite expensive. the project.

Vokswagen models have been the preferred vehicle for excursions for many years.

Ford Transit: it is the third most recommended. It is also offered with different lengths and a raised roof, so that it can be adjusted very well to our needs based on our budget and tastes.

Ford models with many possibilities of ‘camperización’

If we buy it second hand



An important fact when buying this type of second hand vehicles It is the type of work they have done before. Those that have been used for the transport of parcels are very likely to have many kilometers and that, in addition, they have been carried out at a good pace, which implies wear on the mechanics and transmission.

In the case of being vehicles for road transport, the clutch will have suffered much less than those destined for the distribution of the last kilometer, with more urban routes and more starts and stops that wear more the clutch and the transmission.

Finally, there are those that have been destined for heavier work, in which we must also pay special attention to the state of the suspension elements, bearings, possible blows to the floor of the cargo box, etc. Even if the kilometers are going to be an important piece of information to take into account, as usual, the correct maintenance that has been carried out is more important and, above all, to try to know if they have been vehicles used by many drivers in a fleet or if they have always been driven by the same (usually autonomous). In this case, they are usually better treated in their previous life.

The transformation step by step



If we start from a merchandise transport vehicle, we already have an advantage point, since this type of car usually already has a thermal insulation which will be essential to guarantee our well-being inside. If we do not have this isolation, we must not improvise. Let’s buy rock wool, which is also excellent acoustic insulation. Another possibility is to opt for the self-adhesive foam rolls.

Regarding the furnitureOnce we have analyzed our needs for both rest (beds or bunk beds) and storage, we will have to choose furniture that does not weigh too much. Apart from taking up a lot of space, they are going to be a great load, which increases the resistance of the vehicle and its fuel consumption. It is advisable to choose boards that stand out for their resistance, lightness and finesse. We do not skimp, especially, in the area that we enable to rest.

Modification made by the Ygonow company

On the other hand, auxiliary batteries They have been revealed as suitable alternatives when it comes to guaranteeing us a safe supply of electricity.

Let us also think that it can be good for us to have an extra ventilation pathsuch as an occasional manual roof opening. And let’s not forget, finally, that we need to relieve ourselves comfortably. We recommend a small chemical toilet for these purposes.

Finally, it is essential that all these modifications are homologated by Technical inspection of vehicles so that we can circulate within the law. Let us bear in mind that these are reforms of sufficient importance to be tested in these exams.

Among the elements that must be approved, the following stand out:

Solar roofs, panoramic and side window openings. Air conditioning equipment outside (tractor units). Approved exhausts that change the geometry of the original system (they must present an exhaust homologation certificate). Pback ilotos in which halogen is changed to LEDs or the like. Homologated headlights (Change to “angel eye” type lights. Change halogen position lights to LEDs. Add daytime running lights outside the headlight. Change headlight and add daytime running lights integrated into the headlight. Change to xenon lights. Headlight washer, automatic regulator will be required Tall…). Install DVD on the ceiling or on the head restraints. Change of air intakes.

Steering wheel change that is less than 10% in diameter. If the diameter increases more than 10%, it will be rejected, since it was already a reform before.

Changing the location or replacement of fuel tanks. If what you have done has been to add a new one, it will be rejected, because before it was reform. Modifications in transmissions. Reduce the number of places canceling the seat anchors. Changing the location of the license plate. Music equipment that exceeds the height of the seat. Modifications at startup (with button, card, etc.)

Regarding the built-in dashboard elements. We must distinguish: if they have 2 airbags (driver and passenger), it will not be considered a reform, so it does not have to be filled out. If you have one or no airbag, you must notify the engineer to verify if they are within the impact zone.

Let’s not forget about insurance



Like any other vehicle, it is mandatory that our camper van has mandatory insurance. But also, after all the work, it is convenient to insure the interior. As he explains to this newspaper Raul Vera Garcia, Technical Director of tucorreduríadeseguros.comWith regard to insurance, the obligations of each vehicle are different.

As motor caravans are motor vehicles, “according to RD 607/1999, they are subject to the compulsory hiring of a circulation civil liability insurance”. Also as it is still a vehicle, you can add your own coverage a car insurance such as theft, fire “and even damage insurance to cover any mishap that we may have in our motorhome.” The complementary coverage of theft, fire and own damages they are highly recommended since, according to Vera, “we are talking about vehicles that usually exceed 50,000 new euros on average, a great investment to lose in an unfortunate mishap”.

On the other hand, caravans are trailers that according to current legislation up to 750 kg the civil responsibility of circulation is covered with the obligatory insurance of the tow vehicle. Once that weight has been exceeded, the caravan already needs its own registration and a civil liability policy different from that of the tow vehicle.

To this traffic liability coverage we must add good travel assistanceAs the caravan must have its own insurance, it must also have this coverage in the event of an accident or breakdown with our caravan.

We can also find in the insurance market different products with complete coverage that can assure us of any mishap that we may have with our caravan. Raúl Vera explains to us that «there are caravan insurance that covers both in circulation and at rest with coverage such as theft of the caravan or its contents, damage in circulation or at rest, fire, civil liability of the caravan at rest, travel assistance «. The insurance market offers us the possibility of enjoying our small houses on wheels without worrying about anything.