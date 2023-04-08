Not everyone who visits a winery is necessarily a wine lover. Most of them are not interested in knowing in detail the details of its preparation, much less going into technical issues. “They don’t want to be treated like geeks”, the specialized journalist Felicity Carter said at a congress in 2017, while she recalled a tour of Australia meeting producers of very different styles and sizes. For her it was varied and wonderful, but most of her fellow travelers, without such a specific interest, were endlessly bored. They found no major differences and thought the stories were too similar to each other.

It must be recognized that the profile of a wine madman to almost obsessive extremes that the character of Miles embodies in Between glasses, a 2004 film that takes place from winery to winery and which won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay, is not the most common. According to Acevin (Spanish Association of Wine Cities), in 2022 the percentage of “passionate” visitors in the almost 40 existing wine routes in Spain was around 23%.

Although the first experiences offered by Spanish wineries were quite similar to a lighter version of a professional visit (even today, touring the facilities following the winemaking process is still quite common), today many begin to be infected with the ease and enrichment of the offer that comes from countries with fewer cultural and historical ties such as South Africa. For the consultant Adela Pereira, one of the speakers at the latest edition of Fine, the International Wine Tourism Fair held recently in Valladolid, “wine pairs with practically everything.” And here fits gastronomy, history, art or nature. Today it is possible to see an exhibition, eat and even stay in a winery. Also stomping grapes in a traditional winery, flying over vineyards in a balloon, traveling through them on horseback, by bike or segwaysenjoy a picnic, visit a necropolis, practice yoga among the vines or sign up for stargazing in summer with a drink by your side.

Some of the most famous wine regions have become great tourist destinations: Bordeaux with its solemn chateauxthe Portuguese Douro following the course of the river to the aging cellars in the port of Vila Nova de Gaia, the very American Napa Valley that some mischievously describe as a great wine theme park…

In La Rioja, the hotel with colored projections by Marqués de Riscal designed by Frank Gehry, the Vivanco Museum of Wine Culture or the impressive architectural renovation by Marqués de Murrieta are very powerful claims for the region as a whole. The same could be said of the cathedral wineries of Marco de Jerez. It is also no coincidence that the three Michelin-starred restaurants in the Ribera del Duero and its surroundings are associated with wineries.

Since 2019, William Reed, creator of the successful list The World’s 50 Best Restaurantsthe only one that stands up to the Michelin guide in terms of media impact, has replicated the model to reward the best wine tourism experiences under the brand World’s Best Vineyards. Although he focuses on the most ambitious proposals, often associated with impressive buildings, he has created an agenda of places to visit in the world where wine is the protagonist. In the last edition of 2022, the jackpot went to Antinori in idyllic Tuscany, but Marqués de Riscal was second and González Byass, who already has his own hotel in Jerez, was sixth. Among the first 50 wineries also appeared Abadía Retuerta, which with its old monastery converted into a five-star hotel on an extensive estate in Valladolid presents itself as a tourist destination in itself, and Vivanco, with its indisputable museum.

Although wineries with fewer resources have little chance of having this recognition, they can play in their own leagues. The terrace of a simple wine bar with views of a landscape of dramatic beauty or that the visit comes from the author of the wines are also understood today as a luxury. There are more and more ways to discover and enjoy the world of wine.

Bubbles Lumen Brut Reserve 2018, sparkling, Rioja

Bilbao wineries

100% red Garnacha. 12% vol.

Price: 15 euro The route starts at Bodegas Bilbaínas, in the Haro Station neighborhood, next to the platform that recalls the bustle of wine bound for France during the second half of the 19th century. This house that was successful with its sparkling wines in the roaring twenties has recovered the tradition of bubbles and rescued historical brands such as Lumen, which has become a blanc de noirs of garnacha under the seal of the DOCa Rioja. This fresh and vibrant drink, with flashes of red berries and citrus, is perfect for the first toast of the day. See also Travel restrictions come into effect in Italy

White Gomez Cruzado 2nd year 2021, white, Rioja

Gomez Cruzado Winery

70% viura, 25% white tempranillo, 5% white garnacha. 13% vol.

Price: 11 euro The Haro Station neighborhood is the largest concentration of hundred-year-old wineries in the world. It is worth visiting it and browsing its shops and wine bars. Gómez Cruzado is the smallest firm in the neighborhood, but also one of the most dynamic. Its second-year white, aged in concrete and with a hint of wood, is a gem of value for money. Fresh, balanced, with white fruit and hints of citrus and flowers, it goes perfectly with a portion of Parmesan cheeses and comte.