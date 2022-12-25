The future Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino (PSB), said this Sunday (Dec.25, 2022) that “all procedures” of the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), will be “reassessed” targeting the “Strengthening Security”. The statement was given after a man planned to explode a bomb near Brasilia airport.

On Saturday (Dec. 24), George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, was arrested by the Civil Police of the DF (Federal District) for setting up a bomb in one of the access roads to the capital’s airport. In testimony, he stated that the plan was “Start Chaos” that would lead to “decreation of the state of siege in the country”🇧🇷

In your profile on Twitter, Dino also stated that the “the fight against terrorists and rioters will be intensified”🇧🇷

Despite the episode, the future Minister of Justice said that the presidential inauguration, which will take place on January 1, 2023 at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, “it will take place in peace”🇧🇷 According to him, democracy “won and will win”🇧🇷

Earlier, this Sunday (Dec. 25), Flávio Dino did not rule out changes in the event’s schedule. “We are on another level, of terrorism”told the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo🇧🇷

In the interview, the future minister stated that the camps in front of the Army HQ (Headquarters) in Brasília are “illegal”🇧🇷 The Civil Police informed that the man, who is from Pará, came to Brasília to participate in the acts in support of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Demonstrations have been held at the site since the 2nd shift.

“These are open places, with weapons. This problem goes beyond ownership. We defeated Bolsonaro, but not Bolsonarism”he declared.