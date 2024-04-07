The commander of the Wagner PMC promised to maintain order after moving to Akhmat

The commander of the 1st assault detachment of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Alexander Kuznetsov with the call sign Ratibor spoke about the transition to the special forces “Akhmat”, which was previously announced by the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov. It was reported that three thousand former Wagner fighters would join Akhmat.

Ratibor said that he would accept everyone into the detachment, including former prisoners, and also promised to preserve the old order.

Ratibor said that former PMC fighters are satisfied with their service in Akhmat

In an audio message published on the Telegram channel “Special Purpose Channel,” a former ally of Yevgeny Prigozhin says that he will take everyone into the unit.

“Brother, I am sure that we will take everyone – everyone who is with us, everyone who is for their homeland. It doesn't matter who you are – Umbrella, not Umbrella [бывший заключенный]we’ll even create a shelf separately [отряд]”, – he said.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Ratibor also promised to maintain the order as in the Wagner PMC – “without any paperwork or anything else.” He also spoke about former PMC soldiers who are now serving in the Akhmat special forces under the leadership of Apti Alaudinov. According to him, they “couldn’t be happier.”

“[Они] they say: “We are in our own skin, in our own team, no one is our brain.” [делает]“Apti will stand up for us,” Ratibor quoted the fighters and added that “no one will touch Apti,” and everyone will work with him personally.

Kadyrov spoke about Akhmat’s negotiations with the management of Wagner

On Friday, April 5, Kadyrov announced that following negotiations between Akhmat commander Apti Alaudinov and the leadership of the Wagner PMC, which were conducted on his instructions, three thousand former PMC fighters would join the Akhmat special forces.

According to him, this is a strategically important step in strengthening the country’s defense capability and increasing the efficiency of the unit. Kadyrov also said that the Ministry of Defense has already allocated the required number of vacancies in the unit.

The head of the region added that all organizational issues will be resolved in the near future and the fighters will be able to begin carrying out operational combat missions.