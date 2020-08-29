The mandatory mask is part of the landscape to combat the pandemic. JUAN BARBOSA / EL PAÍS

The phrases say similar things: “the best is yet to come”, “happiness is sharing this little time together”, “you are heroes”, “we missed you” or “everything will be fine”. But they are phrases tarnished by the late summer sun and, above all, by reality itself, which points to other places much less hopeful. However, as I move down the street I repress the complaints, and I repeat to myself that we will get out of this even if I do not know what it means or at what price …