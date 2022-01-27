The right to a dignified death is the main theme of ‘Everything went well’, the latest film by French filmmaker François Ozon, number twenty in his career. Presented in the Official Section of the Cannes Film Festival last year, it does not deal with an easily digestible subject, although it gets carried away by black comedy at times to tackle a delicate problem that is still present today, and probably for many years to come. leading to conflicting debates. Talking about euthanasia can be uncomfortable, Ozon knows this and decides to normalize the dialogue on such a thorny issue by linking everyday scenes that are far from the funeral, despite the possible outcome.

The story adapts the novel by Emmanuèle Bernheim. An 85-year-old father of a family, restless and lively, suffers a cerebrovascular attack that leaves notable after-effects. Disabled, his desire is to abandon life and for this he asks for help from one of his daughters, just the one with whom he gets along the worst. Veteran André Dussolier plays the difficult role of the patient, sharing the frame with a sensational Sophie Marceau. Charlotte Rampling is also part of the main cast.

‘Everything has gone well’ starts with the deafening sound of a CAT scan that explores the brain damage of the main patient. Meanwhile, her daughters await the result of the analysis of the infernal apparatus observing through a glass. The noise, terrible in itself, penetrates the viewer’s mind, together with what it may mean. Unlike other proposals with a similar theme, such as ‘The Sea Inside’, Ozon seeks luminosity, with a very careful casting, even in the smallest, almost testimonial, roles. Based on flashbacks with a dreamlike touch, he provides information about the relationship of the role of Marceau with his father, a peculiar type who is contradictory in his decision. Of simple workmanship, the acting work saves the ballot of the greatest architect of recommendable double-edged cult films such as ‘8 Mujeres’ and ‘Swimming Pool’, or the wonderful ‘En la casa’, here too cautious in its exposition.

Ozon is a heavyweight if we talk about recent European auteur cinema, although he has accustomed us to giving him one of lime and another of sand in his prolific career. It is common for his works to arouse likes and dislikes between critics and the public. With ‘Everything has gone well’ he does not take too many risks when describing a complicated situation, although his position is clear. Dussolier ably defends a contradictory role, that of a vital man who wants to leave before losing the dignity he has left.

Sophie Marceau in ‘Everything has gone well’.



Contained and sober, she doesn’t get carried away by excessive drama, which is to be appreciated in the face of tearjerker effects, but the result sounds familiar to us, it’s not up to par with other maneuvers by the director of ‘Sitcom’, the feature debut with the that the so-called French Almodóvar became known. Let’s remember the originality of ‘Ricky’, where he proposed the story of normal parents with an extraordinary son, an unusual baby, reminiscent of ‘Tobi’, the endearing film by Antonio Mercero starring Lolo García. ‘Potiche’, ‘Criminal lovers’, ‘5 x 2’, ‘Angel’ and ‘My refuge’ are part of his interesting career, where human relationships rule. There is no experimentation in this new exploration of the mechanisms of the human being to free himself from his traumas.