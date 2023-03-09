Yesterday was a bit of a rollercoaster for those of us looking forward to Starfield, wasn’t it?

Finally, a release date! But later in the year than we’d hoped for!

Whilst Starfield director Todd Howard talked in front of the camera for the announcement video, what we all really wanted a peek at was the screen lead producer Tim Lamb was using to play the game in the background. Throughout the video, we got brief glimpses at other developers playing and testing Starfield, so you can bet we got our magnifying glasses out to see what details we could spot.

Read more

#spotted #Starfield #launch #date #announcement