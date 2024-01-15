In March it will be seven years since the original launch of nintendo switch, a console that surprised the world with its reveal through a trailer in which the option of switching from playing on a laptop to television in the blink of an eye was explored for the first time. And now that enough time has passed, people have already begun to wonder what happens with the next evolution of the company, since many rumors have been said, but there is nothing official from the supposed creators.

Firstly, what can be analyzed about this launch is the fact that the launch date has varied between years, but an artificial intelligence company has mentioned that the device may coincide with its next software called Gameshark AI. And this one is going on sale next month September of the current yearalthough the al could be that it has nothing to do with it and things go all the way to the 2025after all we have not had any prior revelation as happened with the switch original.

There is still a theory that it will arrive until November, and that is because in the first live of the year we would not see the console make a presence, but rather the summer would be chosen to have a complete video about what we can expect from it. in performance and gaming. A list of titles as it happened in 2017which basically all came to market in that same year, but large franchises of Nintendo as Mario or Zeldahaving more prominence Metroid Prime 4.

Then we have the price that the device may cost, where rumors are again present, since there is talk of $350 USD, according to this for the new components that are going to be included, with technology that was compressed to carry in the Palm of the hand. Thus, it is the device to have portable in terms of ease of movement, since its competition such as the Steam Deck is quite crude, using a lot of space that can be uncomfortable to move.

Of course, this part is also going to affect the games in a certain way, the first of them has been neither more nor less than The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was launched at $70 USD, but it must be taken into account that this will only apply to AAA titles. The secondary ones may remain at $50 USD, for example we have the Metroid Prime remaster and also games that we will see in February such as Mario Vs. Donkey Kong in the remake version.

The rumor is quite popular that there will be two Switches launched on the market, one cheaper for those who choose digital version games, only having the option of adding a Micro SD card, although there is talk of backward compatibility with what the user has already purchased. The second model would be for those who stick to the classic with the incorporation of cartridges to the device, but as with Sony, the fact of having the card reader increases the price by at least $50 USD.

Regarding the possible screen to be incorporated, a 120 Hz refresh rate, a brighter refresh rate and a resolution of 900p/1080p are included, which provides even sharper clarity. But we are not so sure if it will be LCD or OLED, the latter being the most requested. Of course, a more powerful graphics card is mentioned by NVIDIA to run more demanding games, it is even said that it could be technology similar to that of PS4 and Xbox One.

Another element that has been talked about, derived from patents that are revealed on the internet, is that the analog sticks of the next control would be made of magnetic materials, having a conclusion with the drift problems, which were the problem of the Joy Con throughout the entire series. generation. There were even Pro controls that had bugs on day one, which is why even Nintendo He took responsibility for complaints by having someone pick up the controls to repair them and then return them.

Interesting Switch 2 news. Nintendo has patented a new controller design that seems to include magnetic (hall effect) analogue sticks. No guarantees, but if this is for Switch 2, this should end analogue stick drift issues next gen.https://t.co/laetwK9d6C — Laura Kate Dale – Mastodon “@[email protected]” (@LaurakBuzz) September 11, 2023

Regarding the transfer of information, Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furkawa, mentions that the account that has been created on Nintendo Switch is intended to be linked to more of the company's products, so it would only be a matter of logging in on the new console to have access to the previously purchased games. This will finally eliminate the habit of repurchasing games despite having purchased them in past installments, something similar to what is happening with PlayStation and Xbox.

The issue of storage has also been touched on, which says that it will be at least double what is available with the OLED console without having SD cards involved, that is, 120 GB internal so that people have time to buy these adjuncts. The battery would also be an issue, since demanding the device in titles like Tears of the Kingdom They usually do not exceed four hours, something that can increase to six or double at eight.

Regarding technical data of its composition, the device will have a new NVIDIA-based chip with improved performance and efficiency. Added to that is support for NVIDIA DLSS, This technology is used to improve the rendering resolution to a higher quality (such as 720p to 1080p). You will also be able to play Unreal Engine 5 titles with the Matrix Awakens demo. There was even talk that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was presented at the Gamescom 2023 with greater power additions.

Finally, it is speculated that from Luigi's Mansion 2 HD The games would be created for this new console, but the initial ones will share compatibility with the previous one, only that in the new one there are greater features that will immediately attract attention, such as the frames per second and the possibility of 4K. In fact, it is possible that in the end Metroid Prime 4 not be released for the conventional Switch, thus being the first exclusive of the sequel and gaining many sales in the process.

Nintendo He has not yet given official information about the device, so we will have to pay attention to future direct reports.

Via: Beebom

Editor's note: The amount of rumors that have emerged has been enough to make a book of speculation about what the console will be like, but it's best not to get excited until Nintendo finally says something. The perfect scenario is the live show in February and if not, the last alternative could be to see it until summer.