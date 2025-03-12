He Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge It was the turning point in Galaxy Unpacked, the event held by the manufacturer last January, focused on the new high -end family: S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra (7/10, Wired qualification). Although the hardware Of these three models was not different from the S24 series, there is a characteristic that resonates: size and thickness. The S25 is the smallest, the S25+ is from the medium, and the ultra the greatest; The same is expected to happen with the Edge.

Besides, It is rumored that the Galaxy S25 EDGE could be the most ultradelgado model not only of Samsung but of the entire market, with a thickness of 5.85 mm. After rebuilding part of the technical file, here are the latest news about launch and price.

What do we know about the Galaxy S25 Edge?

The specifications sheet is made up of various leaks; The first is that the S25 EDGE will have a 6.6 -inch OLED screen with 2044 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120 Hz soda frequencya Snapragon 8 elite chip with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and between 256 and 512 GB of internal memory; It could also include a main camera of 200 megapixels and ultra -angle sensor of 12 megapixels of its own manufacturing; A camera Selfie of 10 megapixels and a tiny battery of 3900 mAh with 25 watts of load.

Its thickness is impressive, although questionable. The device will have to make some concessions with its scarce 5.85 mm thick, as could happen with the iPhone 17 Air. However, despite being so thin, The S25 EDGE is described as very resistant to the sides, which will prevent it from being bent and destroyed when it is taken in the pocket. The rear housing will be ceramic, a material that also provides a top quality appearance.

When will the S25 EDGE go on sale?

Samsung could give a definitive announcement about the S25 EDGE Galaxy on April 15 or 16, with a debut first foreseen in South Korea, and then in the rest of the world at the end of 2025. There are certain indications about prices for Europe, which should be around 1,000 and 1,100 euros depending on the configuration, that is, if it is 256 or 512 GB of memory.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.