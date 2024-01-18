It all started with a massive purchase of land. Mark Zuckerberg, omnipotent president of Meta, formerly Facebook; the fifth richest man in the world according to Forbes, With a fortune estimated at 115 billion euros, he acquired land on the Hawaiian island of Kauai in 2014 worth 156 million euros. It was the first step to building a residence there. Or so it was thought.

From almost the beginning the project was controversial. Largely because it disrupts the daily life of a small island, with so much nature that they call it “the garden island.” A paradise in which they have been filmed Jurassic Park either Pirates of the Caribbean. A place with 73,000 inhabitants that has not been living off tourism for so long. They say that until 1973 there was only one traffic light on the entire island. That its inhabitants, a mix of native Hawaiians with Asian and Puerto Rican migrants, descendants of those who arrived to work in the sugar cane plantations, all know each other. The hundreds of workers hired for Zuckerberg's pharaonic project are subject to a strict confidentiality agreement and that, in such a close-knit community, can only give rise to rumors and mistrust.

But even before construction began, the opposition became global. A request in Change.org that asked to stop the “colonialism” of the Facebook CEO in Hawaii gathered a million signatures. “He is suing native Hawaiians on Kauai so he can build a mansion with their land. They have grown up there. They have raised their families there. (…) Why is a mansion being built? To live in Kauai two months a year? Its inhuman. “It is sick,” the petition read. At that time, Zuckerberg was trying to take over the plots that were resisting him, pushing to limit the right of way through his newly acquired land and fencing his property so that no one could know what was happening inside it. Zuckerberg had too many inhabitants of the area and that made the locals feel very bad.

wired, the most popular new technology magazine in the world, has managed to access the plans of the premises. Only those that appear in public documents, because the project is kept secret. And it seems that Zuckerberg's idea goes far beyond buying a little chalet with a garden to spend the summer. According to the publication, an immense piece of land of 500 hectares has been acquired. To give us an idea, it is more or less 65 times the area occupied by Buckingham Palace or Versailles. “The detailed planning documents obtained by Wired “Through a series of public records requests they reveal preparations for an opulent techno-Xanadu, with an underground shelter and what appears to be an explosion-proof door,” the article reads.

The complex, it states wired, It has more than a dozen buildings. The central core is made up of two mansions, of unknown height, with at least 30 rooms and 30 bathrooms, elevators, offices, conference rooms and an industrial kitchen. A third building next to the mansions includes a gym, sauna, jacuzzi, spa, swimming pool and tennis court. In a nearby forest, 11 disc-shaped tree houses will be built, linked by a network of rope bridges. More blocks appear throughout the property: from guest houses to administrative and service buildings. The project is advanced enough that Zuckerberg has already held two corporate events at the complex, which is expected to be self-sufficient: it has a huge water tank and land dedicated to crops and livestock.

However, what has attracted the most attention is the underground part. “The plans show that the two central mansions will be linked by a tunnel that branches into an underground shelter of almost 500 square meters, which has a living space, an engine room and an escape hatch accessed by a staircase”, publishes Wired. “The door to the underground shelter will be built of metal and filled with concrete, a common style in bunkers and air raid shelters,” he concludes. The total price of the work is difficult to calculate, but Wired It is estimated at a minimum of 92 million euros, to which must be added the 156 million euros that the land cost. That makes it the largest civil project that has ever been done on the island. But, apparently, it has not needed any type of public evaluation.

And what does Zuckerberg say about all this? Shortly after the article was published, he uploaded a few-second video to Instagram in which he appears to laugh at the information. He calls himself “meanwhile, in the bunker…” and his wife, Priscila Chan, is seen accessing barefoot a kind of underground cinema in which he is playing a video game with two friends, apparently hiding. Priscila scolds him: “Are you here again?” “Wait a minute, we're already up,” Zuckerberg responds. At the official level, the Meta spokesperson sent Wired a statement stating: “Mark and Priscilla value the time their family spends at Koolau Ranch and in the local community, and are committed to preserving its natural beauty. Under their care, less than 1% of the total land is developed, and the vast majority is dedicated to agriculture, livestock, conservation, open spaces and wildlife.”

Furthermore, in the face of criticism and, above all, demands, Zuckerberg has chosen to become the island's biggest benefactor, donating 19 million euros to charities; four million to a municipal project to promote employment; three for help during the pandemic or three and a half million to buy Alakoko fishpond, a pond built a thousand years ago. Pond management, account wired, It is carried out by Malama Huleia, an NGO that has links with the local government. Something that has raised suspicions: “It is part of a strategic plan to get all the big shots on their side,” he declared to wired, Billy DeCosta, member of the Kauai County Council.

The strategy has worked. Given the generosity of Zuckerberg and his wife, they are inundated with requests: is there only one cinema on the island? Zuckerberg is asked to open another one. The millionaire is flooding Kauai with dollars, the properties are increasing in value, and the same DeCosta who insinuated that the owner of Meta was buying wills seems to see the good side to the elephantine project: “What is better, a Zuckerberg who owns 400 hectares or 100 millionaires who have 40 each?”, the magazine asks. Perhaps the real question is: How is it possible that on a paradise island of 73,000 inhabitants, so much money is needed for charity?