Mexico City.- This Tuesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that after finishing the process of Revocation of Mandate, will present before the Chamber of Deputies initiative to reform the Constitution in electoral matters.

This was announced by the Mexican president during the morning conference, where he stated that this initiative will seek to correct “there are judges with tendencies in electoral matters”.

“To guarantee democracy in Mexico. That there are no longer judges with tendentious attitudes in electoral matters, that is, that there are no counselors, magistrates who do not have a democratic vocation and also that the free and secret vote is guaranteed, that there are no electoral frauds”, mentioned.

What does AMLO’s electoral reform contemplate?

Although AMLO did not give many details about the initiative that he will send to San Lázaro in about two weeks, during his message from the Treasury of the National Palace he mentioned some of the aspects that would be considered.

In this sense, Andrés Manuel announced that the initiative will contemplate legal modifications so that the people of Mexico are the ones who elect the magistrates and the president and advisers of the National Electoral Institute (INE), directly with a vote.

“I’ll tell you in advance, I’m going to propose that the people elect the electoral councilors and the magistrates, directly, with an open vote, the people are going to elect directly, it’s over, or I hope it’s over, the the dome agreements”, AMLO mentioned.

The morenista president that the Power of the Union will be in charge of proposing 20 citizens to be candidates to integrate the general council of the INE, also mentioned that this process will be carried out in gender parity since it will be sought that the Half of the candidates are women.