Once a week, during lunchtime, Juan Acosta (33 years old) disconnects from work and prepares for his online therapy session. He finds a quiet place in the house, makes himself comfortable with a coffee next to him, opens Zoom and starts talking to his psychologist, with whom he has been working for three years now. Acosta met her shortly before the start of the pandemic, and the sessions, initially face-to-face, soon became online due to the long and strict confinement that she lived in Argentina. But even when people were able to get out of it again, Acosta continued his therapy in the same way, through a screen, since the end of the confinement coincided with his move to Spain from Buenos Aires. “He helped me a lot at a very difficult time in my life. I would not change my online sessions with her for any face-to-face therapy”, says the Argentine.

Through video call, telephone or WhatsApp platforms, online therapy sessions have multiplied in the last three years due to the pandemic, which has worsened the mental health of citizens. In fact, four out of 10 Spaniards say they do not enjoy good mental health and almost 75% of the population is convinced that it has worsened for all of them in recent years, according to a recent study by the Spain Mental Health Confederation and the Fundación Mutual Madrid. Professionals have been the first to notice this increase in demand, and one of the most immediate consequences has been the need to adapt their work to the new demands. Marina Graniza, a 40-year-old psychologist, had never done online sessions before 2020, but once she found herself confined at home like all her patients, she had no choice. At first, she admits, it was hard to get used to. “The level of contact is diluted a bit. There are moments, perhaps more emotional, where face-to-face is missing, ”explains Graniza, although she adds that none of this makes the therapy incomplete.

Rather, the opposite: the dozen psychologists and patients consulted for this report agree that online therapy was not only a very valid alternative to face-to-face therapy during the worst of the pandemic, but that it is here to stay. A recent study by the American Medical Association 69% of mental health professionals have incorporated online therapy among the services they regularly offer. “For me, the end of the confinement coincided with my maternity, and being able to do the sessions online from my home helps me a lot with the issue of conciliation,” says Graniza, who works more online than in person on a daily basis.

Although some of his patients have physically returned to the office once the mask was no longer mandatory indoors — “Between being online and seeing our faces, and being in the same room, but with their mouths covered, they preferred the former”, points out—, ensures that many others have decided to continue online. There are two factors that this professional finds decisive. “Patients positively value the possibility of connecting from anywhere and at any time throughout the day. Some do it even from the office, ”she explains. Also, the fact that one of her online sessions costs less than a face-to-face session makes it possible for more people to afford therapy.

Another positive aspect, for both parties, is the lack of geographical borders. It does not matter whether the psychologist and the patient are in different cities, countries or continents, they will always be able to follow the therapy. This contingency made Lucía Martín (41 years old) start giving online sessions a decade before the pandemic. Many of her patients are Spanish who have had to move abroad to work and who, when it comes to taking care of their mental health, prefer to look for a psychologist in their country of origin, even at the cost of having to adapt to a time zone. different. “I believe that as professionals we have to adjust a little to the needs of the patient. Our job is to make it easy for them so that they can continue with the therapy,” she says.

Other times it is the professionals themselves who change residence. Mario Fiorentino, a 33-year-old Peruvian, attends inquiries from Spain, Miami, Mexico and other cities in Peru in Lima. He works from nine at night to three in the morning to be able to connect with his patients on the other side of the Atlantic, and at the end of the summer —which is when he plans to move to Spain— he will do the same to attend to those who They live in Latin America. “A few years ago it would have been unthinkable to do something like this. But now you can change your life, without having to leave anyone’s recovery process up in the air, or stop working, ”he explains.

Despite the comfort at the time of reconciling, there are also those who decided to return in person, such as María Dolores García, a 25-year-old Murcian who studies in Alicante. She started going to therapy in 2019 to learn to manage her emotions and control anxiety, and a few months after starting she had to continue online, with the same psychologist. “It was quite a new thing for both of us, we were experimenting a lot with the different platforms. Sometimes we just made video calls on WhatsApp, although never just with audio, it was too impersonal for me, ”she recalls.

He acknowledges that the experience was “positive” and “functional from the first session”, but as soon as they could see his face in person, he preferred to return to the consultation. “I felt it was a safer space to talk. Since I share a flat, sometimes at home I felt that I had no privacy, I was afraid that someone might hear me, ”she explains.

Martín agrees on the need, for some of his patients, to be able to be in a space that they feel safe, so much so that he acknowledges that some of them preferred to interrupt therapy during the pandemic because they did not have enough privacy at home to speak freely. “I always try, as much as possible, to recreate the same atmosphere that I have in the office. I ask my patients to help themselves to a cup of coffee or tea, which is what I offer when they come here, and I play a lot with anticipation,” he adds. “I explain that the screen may suddenly freeze, the connection may drop, or I won’t be looking at the camera from time to time because I’m taking notes. But none of this detracts from the value of the therapy, although in some deeper or emotional session it is not ideal that there are these failures ”.

On the other hand, Fiorentino recognizes that the link that is being created, especially in the case of patients who start therapy directly online, is different. “I feel that for them therapy has a more practical undertone. They tend to want to solve the problem faster, while in face-to-face consultations the pace is slower”, he highlights. “This does not mean that the therapy loses its sufficiency. I have seen patients that I will probably never see in person improve a lot.”

hybrid model

One solution that everyone seems to agree on is hybrid therapy, alternating online and face-to-face sessions, to benefit from the best aspects of both models. In this way, psychologists and patients can recover human contact, which is what they have missed the most during the pandemic, and at the same time maintain the comfort of staying at home.

“I support the hybrid, in every way. If it works with work, I don’t see why it can’t also work with therapy,” says Acosta. When he travels to Buenos Aires for work, every four or five months, he goes to his psychologist’s office and the two of them take the opportunity to talk in person. “It helps me keep in touch and be more relaxed. But, if I didn’t have this possibility, nothing would happen. If I need to cry, I cry even with a screen in between ”, he concludes.

