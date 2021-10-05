Far Cry has always been one of Ubisoft’s most defining open-world action-adventure franchises, focusing on exploring and fighting hostile forces in exotic locations. Far Cry 6 will take us to Yara, a island inspired by Cuba, which is under the dominions of the dictator Antón Castillo and his son Diego. The oppression to which they subject their people has led to a revolution. Therefore, from the hand of our protagonist Dani Rojas and our colleague Chorizo, among other aninalsWe will have to face the Castillo regime, traveling through jungles, beaches and other places such as Esperanza, the capital of Yara.

Far Cry 6 promises to be one of the games of the year, so while we wait for next October 7, 2021 to enjoy this new and long-awaited adventure, from SomosXbox we bring you a interesting article with everything we know about Far Cry 6, which will be available on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S as well as PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5. We remind you that we will bring you our analysis soon!

Far Cry 6 will not have Ray Tracing on Xbox Series X | S and PS5

History and Setting

For the first time since Far Cry 3, fans of this great franchise, including myself, will once again enjoy a Caribbean place, full of paradisiacal places, but also more populated areas, such as Esperanza, the capital of Yara and the largest city created by Ubisoft to date. The atmosphere on the island of Yara is heated as a revolution against the dictator Antón Castillo has begun. In this uprising to save the island of Yara, our protagonist, Dani Rojas, appears, who can be both a girl and a boy, at the choice of each one. Although everything seems to indicate that the canon character will be the woman, as happens in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In my opinion, great choice by Ubi.

Ubisoft He will tell us a great story about the revolution, but to do it in the best possible way, they had to travel to Cuba, going around the entire island, which allowed them to meet incredible people, the culture, the music and even have contact with former guerrillas. The great work of the French company will allow us to enjoy one of the best Far Cry settings in Yara, a living postcard from the 60s that we will be able to experience and explore very soon.

Our mission as Dani Rojas is to overthrow the dictator Antón Castillo, but what is behind all this? A crucial part of Antón’s master plan is Viviro, a revolutionary new cancer treatment, which he plans to use as a way to increase Yara’s influence globally. However, their plans involve aggressive expansion and relentless production, which has had dire effects, from pollution to forced labor, the misuse of powers by the military, to overturn the meaning of the word freedom in order to to deceive the population, between murders and many other things that you can imagine within a dictatorship.

The castles

Beyond everything we can do in Far Cry, our goal has always been to eliminate the villains that have come our way. Although, from Vaas Montenegro in Far Cry 3 we do not remember a villain with such charisma, but this could now change with the Castles. With Giancarlo Esposito playing Antón Castillo, dictator of the island of Yara and father of Diego Castillo, it seems that Far Cry 6 could match and even surpass previous titles in the franchise, including its villains. ‘El Presidente’ will give us incredible moments in Far Cry 6, but will his son Diego too?

Diego Castillo does not seem to want to follow the same footsteps as his father, since as we saw one of the last trailer, Diego seems to have been quite disillusioned with his father’s violent methods. At only 13 years old, it seems that Diego will provide good moments in all this dictatorial history that surrounds Yara and her father. On October 7, we will see with our own hands and eyes whether Diego will follow in Antón’s footsteps or will end up joining the revolution led by Dani Rojas.

Dani Rojas

In general, Ubisoft has not given much importance to our protagonists in previous installments, but in Far Cry 6 it seems that once and for all we can enjoy our character and feel some kind of affinity, in this case with Dani Rojas. Players will be able to choose between the male or female version, but either way, this time we will have a protagonist with a much more active participation, with his own personality, motivations, background and growth throughout history. In addition, Far Cry 6 is also the first game in the series that will present scenes in the third person, a good success to see Dani Rojas at key moments in history.

Personalization

In this new Far Cry we will have much more freedom in customization issues, which will be much more different from what was seen in the fifth installment. As for the customization of Dani Rojas, we can change his clothing, armor and even weapons. And be careful, not everything will be purely cosmetic, since each piece of equipment that our character has will have its own statistics and advantages that will affect the game. In this way it seems that Far Cry 6 is gradually approaching a more RPG style.

The customization of our weapons will be available in different stations around the map. Along with the equipment that serves as “loot”, there will also be many resources that we can collect and put in the creation system. We also add other new customization features for Far Cry 6, such as customizing our vehicles, be it the colors or defense weapons, the different Dani backpacks, caps, helmets, skins, etc.

Allies and Armament

The new ‘Resolver’ weapons are makeshift gadgets that will require items found all over the island of Yara. Some examples are a flamethrower, a mini-pistol and a CD launcher in which ‘La Macarena’ plays. In the case of the ‘Supreme’ they are devices of last resort that change the course of a fight. One such device is the Exterminator, which launches mortars from the equipped backpack.

In addition to being able to enjoy all kinds of weapons, in Far Cry 6 we can defeat Antón’s militia in the company of animals, such as the already beloved sausage dog ‘Chorizo’. We will also have available the crocodile ‘Guapo’ or the white cougar ‘Champagne’ through a DLC). Regarding human allies, we will be able to get the support of NPCs and mercenaries, but thanks to the recruitment «Guns for Hirecon», we will have the help of the pilot Nick Rye, the sniper Grace Armstrong and the explosives expert Sharky Boshaw, among others, to the liberation of the island of Yara under the rule of the fascist Antón Castillo.

Far Cry 6 campaign will be very different from other Far Cry

Post Launch Content and Season Pass

While Season Pass owners will gain access to three DLCs that dive deep into the minds of Far Cry’s top villains including Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. Additionally, all Far Cry 6 players will receive updates and post-launch content at no additional charge, including various crossovers with Danny Trejo, Rambo and Stranger Things and much more. We add that Season Pass owners will receive the Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon remaster.

Launch of the 3 DLC:

Episode 1: Vaas: Insanity planned for release in November 2021.

Episode 2: Pagan: Control planned for release in January 2022.

Episode 3: Joseph: Collapse planned for release in March 2022.

Far Cry 6 can now be reserved on Xbox, with a confirmed launch for next October 7, 2021. Finally, we remind you that it has been Far Cry 6 download size revealed on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. We hope this interesting article has served you on everything we know about Far Cry 6. We are waiting for you very soon on the island of Yara.

