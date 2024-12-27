Each Christopher Nolan film is an event: now so are his advertisements. After turning the judicial mess of ‘Oppenheimer’ into a ‘blockbuster’ that convinced critics (it won seven Oscars) and the public, we now know that the British filmmaker is going to confront the great work of Western literature, the origin of everything: ‘The Odyssey’. And it will do so with its new studio, Universal Pictures, which announced the good news through its new IMAX cinema technology.

The project is mammoth, like everything Nolan touches, who always manages to live up to his ambition. The cast of the film, which has already been announced, is full of stars: Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o… At the moment it has not been announced. know the budget of the film, but there are already those who say that it will be the highest of their career, which is no small thing. This is what Jeff Snyder says.

Until now, Nolan’s most expensive film was ‘The Dark Knight. The legend is reborn’, which cost 250 million dollars. That was the closing of his Batman trilogy, with which he reinvented the rules of the superhero genre. Now it seems that he wants to do the same with the epic, where the heroes do not wear a cape but do wear a sword.

Nolan appears, in addition to being a director, as a screenwriter and producer of the film, which will begin to materialize in the first half of 2025. The premiere is set for July 17, 2026. July is the month that Nolan usually sets for his releases . This is what he did with ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Inception’ and ‘The Dark Knight’.









It is not the first time that ‘The Odyssey’ hits the big screen. The first time was with a 1911 silent film directed by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and then with the 1954 ‘Ulysses’, starring Kirk Douglas. In 2000 the Coen brothers released ‘O Brother!’, which they sold as a free adaptation of the Homeric poem. And at this year’s Toronto Festival, Uberto Pasolini presented ‘The Return’, starring Ralph Fiennes, in which he told of Ulysses’ arrival home after 20 years.